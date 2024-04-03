Dr. Ann says hot sauce can kick up your metabolism

If you want to burn more calories after a meal, experience reduced hunger, as well as a more uplifted mood, add a liberal dash or two of red pepper flakes or even better, some hot pepper sauce to your dishes.

Studies show that capsaicin (pronounced cap-say-uh-sin), the component in hot peppers that provides their hot kick, can mitigate hunger, transiently kick up metabolism and increase endorphin release – one of the body’s feel-better compounds. The hotter, the more capsaicin present, so go as hot as works for your palate.

If you need more motivation to get hot more often, keep in mind that capsaicin is also a potent inhibitor of substance P, a neuropeptide associated with driving inflammation. It’s no wonder then that hot sauce and hot peppers appear to assuage pain, especially pain tied to arthritis and neuropathies. Hot peppers may also lower your risk of type 2 diabetes by reducing high insulin levels.

Bottom line: Hot peppers and hot sauce are medicinal foods so enjoy them liberally.

Red pepper vinaigrette

This refreshing and healthy dressing is fantastic for a change of taste. It is a delicious addition for any steamed vegetable and of course, your salads. The capsaicin in the red peppers can even kick up your metabolism.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil

1/3 cup apple juice

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 cloves fresh garlic

½ teaspoon dried oregano or 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

¾ teaspoon mustard powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon dried thyme or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 roasted red pepper*

½ tablespoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a blender (I use my magic bullet) and blend until smooth.

*To roast red pepper, simply place the red bell pepper into an oven preheated to 500 degrees. Roast until the skin blisters and is charred a bit – about 5-7 minutes. Remove pepper from the oven and place in a bowl covered with tin foil or a plate. Once cooled, peel the skin off the pepper.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.