James Spann: Breezy, cooler weather for Alabama today; frost possible early Friday, Saturday

James Spann forecasts a few days of cooler weather for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

COOL CHANGE: Heavier thunderstorms have moved out of the southeast corner of Alabama early this morning. Most of the state will be dry today but much cooler, with highs in the 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny over the southern counties, but clouds will linger much of the day over the northern third of the state. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible near the Tennessee state line.

REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues through the weekend. Highs remain in the 60s through Saturday, followed by mid 70s Sunday. The big story is the potential for frost over the northern two-thirds of the state both Friday and Saturday mornings as temperatures drop into the 30s. Colder spots could touch the freezing mark, especially Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday, with a few showers possible by afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Tuesday through Thursday, and a few strong storms are possible along the way. It’s too early to know whether we will have any severe weather threat; highs will be in the 70s through the week. SOLAR ECLIPSE: Alabama will experience a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon; unfortunately, it looks like the sky will be mostly cloudy across the Deep South, including points west into Texas and Arkansas in the path of totality.

ON THIS DATE IN 1974: Today is the 50th anniversary of the “Superoutbreak” of tornadoes. The event began the night of April 3 and lasted into the early morning of April 4. In all, 148 tornadoes touched down across the eastern and southern U.S. Of those, 95 were rated F2 or stronger and 40 were F4 or F5. A total of 335 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 were injured that horrible night.

In Alabama, 86 were killed and just under 1,000 were injured. The most violent tornado tore through Guin, in Marion County, where 23 lives were lost. Other communities hard hit included Jasper, Cullman, Tanner, Harvest, Hazel Green and Huntsville.

