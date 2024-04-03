James Spann: Chilly nights ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: We have a few spotty showers over the northern third of Alabama, even some reports of small hail near the Tennessee border due to very cold air aloft. The sky is mostly sunny over the southern two-thirds of the state with temperatures generally in the 60s. The showers will dissipate this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: Dry weather is the story through the weekend. Highs remain in the 60s through Saturday, followed by mid 70s Sunday. The big story is the potential for frost over the northern two-thirds of the state both Friday and Saturday mornings as temperatures drop into the 30s. Colder spots could touch the freezing mark, especially Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday, with a few showers possible by afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Tuesday through Thursday, and a few strong storms are possible along the way. It’s too early to know whether we will have any severe weather threat; highs will be in the 70s through the week.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Alabama will experience a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon; unfortunately, it looks like the sky will be mostly cloudy across the Deep South, including points west into Texas and Arkansas in the path of totality.

ON THIS DATE IN 1974: Today is the 50th anniversary of the “Superoutbreak” of tornadoes. The event began the night of April 3 and lasted into the early morning of April 4. In all, 148 tornadoes touched down across the eastern and southern U.S. Of those, 95 were rated F2 or stronger and 40 were F4 or F5. A total of 335 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 were injured that horrible night.

In Alabama, 86 were killed and just under 1,000 were injured. The most violent tornado tore through Guin, in Marion County, where 23 lives were lost. Other communities hard hit included Jasper, Cullman, Tanner, Harvest, Hazel Green and Huntsville.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.