Join Alabama State Parks experts for ‘Hike 24 in 24’

Lace up your hiking boots and get ready to join Alabama naturalists and volunteers from the foothills of the Appalachians to the Tennessee River Valley, to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico for “Hike 24 in 24 Alabama,” an initiative from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Parks Division.

The Alabama State Parks’ interpretive hike schedule includes hikes led by knowledgeable park staff and volunteers. Each hike varies in distance and difficulty with the goal of providing fun, engaging experiences for participants.

Whether you are an individual, group or family, Hike 24 in 24 Alabama offers the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Alabama’s natural resources with experienced guides leading the way.

Renee Raney, Alabama State Park’s Chief of Interpretation and Education, said the idea for Hike 24 in 24 Alabama came from a program draft from Kathryn Gray, the Cheaha State Park naturalist, for a variety of hikes at Cheaha. Raney realized the program could be expanded statewide.

“We have had the America’s State Parks First-Day Hikes initiative for multiple years,” Raney said. “But it’s hard to predict what the first day of January is going to be like. Our Park Interpretive Team decided we would try the Hike 24 in 24 Alabama, and it is statewide. All 21 parks are involved. We’re going to offer more than 300 hikes that our participants can choose from. A lot of the participants may hike more than 24 in 24. It’s going to be really easy for them to find a hike that fits their needs, level of endurance and the locations they want to explore all over the state.

“We have more than 250 miles of trails in the Alabama State Parks system. These trails are comfortable and accessible for people with diverse backgrounds and diverse abilities. We’ve been partnering with groups like Girls Who Hike Alabama and Women Who Hike to provide guided hikes for all people, whether they are comfortable hiking or whether it’s their first time to be on the trail.”

Raney fits in the category of experienced hiker with decades of hiking all over Alabama and the world. She has hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and summitted Mt. Whitney (California), the highest point in the contiguous U.S. She has hiked the Wicklow Way in Ireland, the Verda La Mina (now closed) in Puerto Rico, the Eiffel Lake Trail in Canada and portions of the Appalachian Trail.

“None of them can compare to the beauty and biodiversity of our Alabama State Parks trails,” she said. “If I had to choose trails to hike the rest of my life, and I could choose anything from across the planet, I would choose Alabama State Parks trails. You’ve got everything from the deepest canyon to the highest mountain to the most pristine Gulf to the most beautiful lakeside sunsets and sunrises.

“We have everything from birdwatching to fishing trails to trekking for trees. We’ve even developed a stuffed animal trail so we can connect those little ones in ways that make them feel safe and comfortable on the trails. They may not see a white-tailed deer or bald eagle, but if we have these stuffed animal replicas, we can stop and talk about the creature and its role in the ecosystem. They will be so excited to explore Alabama State Parks with their little hiking boots on.”

Alabama State Parks have numerous guided hikes scheduled into the summer. Here’s the latest list, with links for more information:

Cheaha State Park

Wildflower Hike

Saturday, April 20 – 10 a.m.

Wildflower Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Hiker 101

Saturday, April 27 – 11 a.m.

Hiker 101 | Alabama State Parks

Sunset Hike

Saturday, April 27 – 7 p.m.

Sunset Hike | Alabama State Parks

Sensory Hike

Saturday, May 4 – 11 a.m.

Sensory Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Trekking for Trees

Saturday, May 11 – 2 p.m.

Trekking for Trees | Alabama State Parks

Night Hike

Saturday, May 25 – 8 p.m.

Night Hike | Alabama State Parks

Teddy Bear Hike

Thursday, June 6 – 11 a.m.

Teddy Bear Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Friday Birdwatching: Kid’s Birding Hike

Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m.

Friday Birdwatching | Alabama State Parks

Sunset Hike

Saturday, June 15 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Hike | Alabama State Parks

Leave No Trace Hike

Saturday, June 29 – 10 a.m.

Leave No Trace Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

DeSoto State Park

Trail Trekker Hike: Waterfall Hike

Saturday, April 18 – 10 a.m.

Trail Trekker Hike: Waterfall Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Sandstone Glade Hike

Saturday, May 11 – 1 p.m.

Sandstone Glade Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Civilian Conservation Corps History Hike: The ‘Unfinished Bridges”

Saturday, May 25 – 1 p.m.

Civilian Conservation Corps History Hike: The ‘Unfinished Bridges” #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Trail Trekker Hike: DeSoto Scout Trail

Saturday, June 1 – 12 p.m.

Trail Trekker Hike: DeSoto Scout Trail #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Park After Dark-Night Hike

Saturday, June 22 – 9 p.m.

Park After Dark-Night Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Gulf State Park

National Gopher Tortoise Day Hike

Wednesday, April 10 – 10 a.m.

National Gopher Tortoise Day Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Fire and Feathers Hike

Wednesday, April 24 – 10 a.m.

Fire and Feathers Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Hike to the Highest Point in Gulf State Park

Thursday, May 9 – 9 a.m.

Hike to the Highest Point in Gulf State Park #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Guided Hike along Lake Shelby

Monday, May 20 – 9 a.m.

Guided Hike along Lake Shelby #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

National Trails Day Hike

Saturday, June 1 – 8 a.m.

National Trails Day Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Rosemary Dunes Hike to Learn with Lefty

Thursday, June 13 – 8 a.m.

Rosemary Dunes Hike to Learn with Lefty #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Joe Wheeler State Park

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, April 5 – 6 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL / Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, April 12 – 6 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, April 26 – 6 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – Up a creek edition

Sunday, April 7 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- Up a creek #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – Up a creek edition

Sunday, April 14 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- Up a creek #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – Up a creek edition

Sunday, April 28 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- Up a creek #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, May 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, May 10 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, May 31 – 6:30 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – Ecosystem Exploration

Sunday, May 5 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- Ecosystem Exploration #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – Ecosystem Exploration

Sunday, May 12 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- Ecosystem Exploration #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, June 7 – 7 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Sunsets on the Riverbank

Friday, June 28 – 7 p.m.

Sunsets on the Riverbank #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – How the River Flows

Sunday, June 2 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- How the River Flows #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – How the River Flows

Sunday, June 9 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- How the River Flows #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – How the River Flows

Sunday, June 16 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- How a River Flows #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – How the River Flows

Sunday, June 23 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- How a River Flows #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Call of the Wild Sundays – How the River Flows

Sunday, June 30 – 9 a.m.

Call of the Wild Sundays- How a River Flows #Hike24in24AL/ Alabama State Parks

Lake Guntersville State Park

Full Moon Hike

Tuesday, April 23 – 7 p.m.

Full Moon Hike #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

History of the Cutchenmine Trail Hike

Saturday, April 27 – 1 p.m.

History of the Cutchenmine Trail Hike #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Mommy & Me Hike

Saturday, May 11 – 10 a.m.

Mommy & Me Hike #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Fitness Hike

Friday, May 17 – 2 p.m.

Fitness Hike #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

History Hike: Kings Chapel Cemetery

Saturday, May 25 – 10 a.m.

History Hike: Kings Chapel Cemetery #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Sunrise Hike

Saturday, June 15 – 5:30 a.m.

Sunrise Hike #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Guided Hike: Golf Course Loop

Friday, June 28 – 10 a.m.

Guided Hike: Golf Course Loop #hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Oak Mountain State Park

#Hike24in24AL World Health Day: Maggie’s Glen

Sunday, April 7 – 11 a.m.

World Health Day: Maggie’s Glen | Alabama State Parks

#Hike24in24AL Critters of the Night Hike

Thursday, May 23 – 6 p.m.

#Hike24in24AL Critters of the Night Hike | Alabama State Parks

#Hike24in24AL National Trails Day: King’s Chair

Saturday, June 1 – 10 a.m.

National Trails Day: King’s Chair #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Wind Creek State Park

Great Blue Trail Hiking Challenge

Saturday, April 6 – 9 a.m.

Great Blue Trail Hiking Challenge #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Animal Sign Hike

Sunday, April 14 – 1:30 p.m.

Animal Sign Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Sunday Afternoon Stroll on the Campfire Trail

Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Stroll on the Campfire Trail #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Treefrog Trek

Friday, May 10 – 7 p.m.

Treefrog Trek #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Guided Hike on the Orange Trail

Friday, May 24 – 5 p.m.

Guided Hike on the Orange Trail #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Succession in Action Hike

Saturday, June 8 – 9 a.m.

Succession in Action Hike #Hike24in24AL | Alabama State Parks

Casual Stroll on the Specked Snake Trail

Friday, June 28 – 9 a.m.

Hike24in24AL Casual Stroll on the Specked Snake Trail | Alabama State Parks

This story originally appeared on the Outdoor Alabama website.