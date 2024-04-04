Can’t Miss Alabama: Springtime events include festivals, walking tour

Ballyhoo Festival

Ballyhoo is a fine art and culture festival amid the springtime beauty of Gulf State Park. The festival offers performances by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, juried fine arts and crafts, seafood, fiddle and banjo competitions and early Americana Appalachian and bluegrass music. The festivities take place April 6-7. Admission is free. Click here for directions and the complete schedule of events.

The Ballyhoo Festival is taking place April 6-7 at Gulf State Park. (contributed)

Pottery by Larry Allen at the Ballyhoo Festival. (contributed) Painting by Amber Myrick at the Ballyhoo Festival. (contributed)

Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival

Featuring live music, dance and cuisines from varied cultures, the Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival will showcase Tuscaloosa’s sister cities of Narashino, Japan; Schorndorf, Germany; and Sunyani-Techiman, Ghana, as well as African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American culture. The event offers food, door prizes and a youth scavenger hunt with a chance to win a $100 prize. The venue is the Tuscaloosa River Market. The event is on Sunday, April 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Kiwanis Vulcan Trail tour

Learn about the history of the local mining and iron industries while taking a walk along the trail atop Red Mountain that was once the path for Birmingham’s Mineral Railroad. The 2.2-mile trail was updated by the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust with support from the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham and is part of the Red Rock Trail System. The walk, part of a series hosted by Vulcan Park and Museum, takes place April 6, beginning at 10 a.m. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Hank Williams Jr. in concert with Whiskey Myers

Hank Williams Jr. will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. “Family Tradition,” “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” and “Old Habits” are some of Williams’ most popular songs. Special guest is the Whiskey Myers band, with hits including “Ballad of a Southern Man,” “Bar, Guitar and a Honky Tonk Crowd” and “Broken Window Serenade.” For ticket information, visit bjcc.org.

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Sister Act’

Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham and the UAB Department of Theatre unite in “Sister Act,” bringing professional theater resources together with the next generation of musical theater talent. After witnessing a murder, Deloris Van Cartier must hide in a convent, disguised as a nun. At odds with the strict lifestyle and even stricter mother superior, she finds her niche in revitalizing the church choir — until it ends up blowing her cover. The feel-good musical comedy is at Red Mountain Theatre April 5-21.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers, Lay Lake cleanup at Plant Gaston (Coosa River) takes place Saturday, April 6. For more information about the cleanup, email Andy Foster at rafoster@southernco.com or call 205-669-8129. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Renew Our Rivers is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Sporting events

The Birmingham Legion professional soccer team hosts Loudoun United FC Sunday, April 7, at Protective Stadium. Click for tickets.

The Birmingham Barons face the Chattanooga Lookouts April 5-7 at Regions Field. Click for tickets.

Solar Eclipse watch list

According to Yahoo News, the solar eclipse will begin at 12:40 p.m. Monday, April 8, and will end at 3:17 p.m. It will hit maximum coverage in Alabama at 1:59 p.m. Here are some places you can watch the solar eclipse:

At the W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery, there will be a paid show at 10 a.m. Monday for a maximum of 150 people, including members of the Auburn Astronomical Society. Solar telescopes are the only way to see solar flames. If it is rainy or cloudy, the backup plan is to broadcast the live NASA feed onto the planetarium’s dome.

At the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, there will be events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is on 1 Tranquility Base in Huntsville. The event will include solar telescope viewing with the Intuitive Planetarium team as well as children’s activities. The group will also show a live NASA solar eclipse totality video feed from a field station in Arkansas. People must get tickets for the event. Free eclipse glasses will be available.

At the University of Alabama, the Department of Physics and Astronomy will be out with eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the eclipse on the Quad. Experts will be on hand to talk about it.

At DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne, there will be STEM activities and crafts, music and snacks. The team will have eclipse glasses. People can also watch the total eclipse live broadcast “Through the Eyes of NASA” in English and Spanish. The Canyon Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for the event.

Alabama is not in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse, so residents won’t see the moon completely block the sun. In Alabama, the moon will cover about 84% of the sun.

Don’t forget your glasses to watch the eclipse. Learn more about viewing tips on yahoonews.com.