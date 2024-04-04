James Spann: Frost likely in Alabama early Saturday morning; warmer Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DRY APRIL AFTERNOON: It is a breezy, cool April afternoon across Alabama. The sky is sunny, with the exception of some clouds over the northeast corner of the state, and temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Tonight will be clear with a low between 37 and 43 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We are not expecting widespread frost early Friday since winds will likely remain around 4-8 mph near daybreak. Frost is likely over the northern half of the state early Saturday morning, and some of the colder pockets will see a freeze. Look for sunny days and fair nights; highs will remain in the 60s Friday and Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a surface low passes through the region. For now, severe storms don’t look likely, but rain amounts will be significant, with totals of 2-3 inches for the western half of the state and 1-2 inches for the eastern counties.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday; then dry, mild weather is likely Friday through the following weekend, April 12-14. Highs will be in the 70s.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Alabama will experience a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon; unfortunately, it looks like the sky will be mostly cloudy across the Deep South, including points west into Texas and Arkansas in the path of totality.

ON THIS DATE IN 1974: Today is the 50th anniversary of the “Superoutbreak” of tornadoes. The event began the night of April 3 and lasted into the early morning of April 4. In all, 148 tornadoes touched down across the eastern and southern U.S. Of those, 95 were rated F2 or stronger and 40 were F4 or F5. A total of 335 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 were injured that horrible night.

In Alabama, 86 were killed and just under 1,000 were injured. The most violent tornado tore through Guin, in Marion County, where 23 lives were lost. Other communities hard hit included Jasper, Cullman, Tanner, Harvest, Hazel Green and Huntsville.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.