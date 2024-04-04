James Spann: Windy, cool day ahead for Alabama; dry through Sunday

James Spann forecasts a dry, windy day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RED FLAG WARNING: Alabama’s weather will be windy and cool today with a partly sunny sky. A red flag warning is in effect for most of the state due to low humidity levels and a west wind averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: While many communities will dip into the 30s early Friday morning, frost formation isn’t especially likely since the wind will remain in the 4-8 mph range overnight. But frost is likely over the northern half of the state early Saturday morning, and some of the colder pockets will see a freeze. Look for sunny days and fair nights; highs will remain in the 60s Friday and Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a surface low passes through the region. For now, severe storms don’t look likely, but rain amounts will be significant, with totals of 2-3 inches for the western half of the state and 1-2 inches for the eastern counties.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday; then dry, mild weather is likely Friday through the following weekend, April 12-14. Highs will be in the 70s.

ECLIPSE WEATHER: Alabama will experience a partial solar eclipse Monday (it peaks around 2 p.m.). Unfortunately, it looks like the sky will be generally cloudy. In the path of totality to the west and north, the best chance of a clear sky is over northern New England and upstate New York.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: A large, violent F5 tornado began around 3 p.m., 4 miles northwest of Birmingham near U.S. 78, and then traveled northeast for 15 miles at 60 mph, crossing the Smithfield Estates neighborhood and then I-65. At its widest point, the tornado was three-fourths of a mile wide. More than 150 homes were damaged and almost 50 destroyed. A total of 22 people were killed and more than 130 injured.

Dr. Theodore Fujita, for whom the Tornado Fujita Intensity Scale is named, followed this massive tornado and supercell thunderstorm from an airplane. After tracking the storm, Fujita surveyed the damage and toyed with the idea of rating the Smithfield tornado an F6.

Daniel Payne College near U.S. 78 sustained heavy damage from this massive tornado, with estimates over $1 million. The college, opened in 1880, closed its doors later in 1977, likely a result of the enormous cost and extent of damage. There were six other tornadoes on this day, five F2s and an F3 across north and central Alabama.

Soon after the F5 tornado tore through northern Birmingham, the same thunderstorm complex was responsible for the crash of Southern Airways Flight 242 in Georgia.

It was a flight from Huntsville to Atlanta. The passenger jet went down after suffering hail damage and losing thrust on both engines; 63 people on the aircraft (including the flight crew) and nine people on the ground died, including a family of seven. Twenty passengers survived, as well as the two flight attendants. One of the initial survivors succumbed to his injuries several weeks later.

