Alabama claims No. 1 spot among auto-exporting states for the first time

Alabama has become the nation’s No. 1 auto-exporting state, with international vehicle shipments surging past $11.2 billion in 2023 to overtake longtime leader South Carolina, according to new trade data.

Alabama’s auto exports have climbed 45% in value since 2021, when they totaled $7.7 billion, according to figures from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabama’s auto industry has become an exporting powerhouse, with vehicles produced in the state finding markets around the world,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “This creates jobs in our state and solidifies the position of the Alabama auto assembly plants in a global business.”

While Alabama’s auto exports have been climbing, South Carolina’s have remained steady at just over $10 billion a year since 2021, the data indicate. Other top auto-exporting states include Michigan, California and Texas.

Alabama auto exports landed in 78 countries in 2023, with major trading partners Germany, China and Canada being the leading destinations, according to Department of Commerce data.

Economic impact

Mercedes-Benz’s Tuscaloosa County plant is the most prominent exporter in Alabama’s auto industry, with a significant portion of its production volume bound for overseas markets.

Honda in Talladega County, Hyundai in Montgomery and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville also export some of their Alabama-made vehicles.

“Exports of Alabama-built vehicles have a far-reaching impact on the state’s economy, creating new jobs and driving additional investment here at home,” said Christina Stimpson, director of the Department of Commerce’s Office of International Trade. “In addition, the global demand for these high-profile products extends the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand, raising awareness of the state as the source for great products.”

Overall, Alabama’s exports have been rising in recent years, hitting $27.4 billion in 2023, the second straight year for a record annual total. Since 2020, the value of Alabama’s exports has jumped almost 43%.

Alabama exports went to 190 countries across the world last year, landing everywhere from the world’s biggest economies to tiny locations such as the Solomon Islands, Palau and Gibraltar, according to Department of Commerce data.

See the 2023 Auto Exports data.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.