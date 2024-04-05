Fledgling flight school at Alabama’s Tuskegee University soars with $6.7 million in federal funds

Tuskegee University is readying a new flight school degree program to start this fall, thanks to $6.7 million in federal funding.

The federal dollars were sponsored by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, who visited the campus last week to review plans for the aviation program with Tuskegee President Charlotte P. Morris and other university leaders. The flight school and degree program, which is awaiting approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, is designed to introduce aviation to a new generation of students at Tuskegee, which has a historic connection to the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

Plans call for students in the new program to earn their flight hours at nearby Moton Field, site of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site and where the first African American military pilots trained during World War II.

Tuskegee’s bachelor’s degree in aviation science has two components. The first includes a general education core and aviation science-related courses in aerodynamics, aircraft structures, aircraft propulsion, performance stability and control, as well as meteorology. The second is flight training, after which students will be able to move forward on obtaining Federal Aviation Administration certifications for private and commercial pilots.

“This program will create opportunities for young aviators who dream of spending their lives soaring through the skies – here and around the world,” Morris said. “I think General Chappie James and Captain Alfred Anderson would both be proud.”

Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. was a fighter pilot who, in 1975, became the first African American to reach the rank of four-star general in the Air Force. Charles Alfred Anderson Sr., known as the father of Black aviation, was the chief flight instructor for the Tuskegee Airmen.

University leaders said the new program will help ease a pilot shortage that is expected to worsen as demand for air travel continues to grow.

“The most exciting part is the opportunity to train our students to become pilots,” said S. Keith Hargrove, Tuskegee provost and senior vice president. “In the tradition of General Chappie James and the Tuskegee Airmen, we will continue the tradition of excellence in aviation.”

Hargrove said the university will start with about 25 students in the program, with plans to expand to more than 200.

“Our Strategic Plan has specific objectives to identify academic programs in high demand for industry and for the workforce,” Hargrove said, noting that industry estimates project an annual demand for between 10,000 to 15,000 pilots over the next decade.

