James Spann: Frost for north Alabama early Saturday; warmer Sunday

James Spann forecasts a dry weekend for Alabama, with some frost likely Saturday

DRY THROUGH SUNDAY: Sunny weather continues across Alabama today with a high in the 60s for most communities this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cold, and with no wind we expect frost to form over the northern half of the state early Saturday morning with lows mostly between 34 and 40 degrees. Colder spots could see a light freeze. On the positive side, there is a good chance this will be the last frost/freeze threat of the season for most of the state.

Sunny weather continues Saturday with a high between 66 and 72 degrees. Dry weather continues Sunday; the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will increase by late afternoon, and a few showers could reach northwest Alabama Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will be unsettled next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Rain will be more widespread Tuesday through Thursday with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms daily. The rain could be heavy at times, and some communities could easily see more than 3 inches before it ends Thursday evening. Some flooding can’t be ruled out.

There could also be a window where strong thunderstorms are possible, but for now the pattern doesn’t look like a big severe weather setup. But, of course, this is April, and any system has to be watched closely. Dry air returns Friday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 70s through the week. SOLAR ECLIPSE: Alabama will experience a partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon from roughly 12:15 until 3:15; it peaks close to 2. Unfortunately, it looks like the sky will be mostly cloudy, with perhaps the exception of southeast Alabama. But some thin spots are possible over the northern counties as well. Don’t forget you need the proper eclipse glasses.

ON THIS DATE IN 1936: Approximately 454 people were killed in the second-deadliest tornado outbreak ever in the U.S. More than 12 twisters struck Arkansas to South Carolina. An estimated F5 tornado cut a path 400 yards wide through the residential section of Tupelo, Mississippi. At least 216 people were killed and 700 were injured. The tornado had a 15-mile-long path and did $3 million in damage. One of the survivors in Tupelo was a baby of an economically strapped family named Elvis Aron Presley. Gainesville, Georgia, had at least 203 fatalities and 934 injuries from an estimated F4 tornado that occurred early the following morning.

Thirteen people were killed in Alabama during this outbreak, most of them in Franklin, Colbert and Limestone counties.

