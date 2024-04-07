Alabama Air National Guard and 187th Fighter Wing to perform flyover for Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway announced that the Alabama Air National Guard and the 187th Fighter Wing will perform the flyover prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 on April 21. Fans will get to see new F-35 jets soaring across the superspeedway at the end of the National Anthem.

“With fans packed in the grandstands and the F-35s paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, I think this is going to make for a very special moment during the race weekend,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.

The 187th Fighter Wing is well known for the Tuskegee Airmen and red tail painted livery on the planes, hence the name “Red Tails.” The Alabama Air National Guard also will have red tail livery on one of the F-35s to honor the legacy and tradition of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch recently toured the 187th Fighter Wing base in Montgomery. This coincides with the Kurt Busch Military Appreciation ticket package available for the Geico 500 weekend. Fans who purchase the package receive a ticket to the Geico 500 along with an exclusive Kurt Busch Q&A.

Spring race weekend at Talladega kicks off Saturday, April 20, with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at 11:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the Geico 500 begins at 2 p.m. to close out the weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. Fans also may keep up with the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App.