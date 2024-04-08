James Spann: Wet, unsettled weather for Alabama this week

James Spann forecasts a wet week for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A few showers and thunderstorms are over the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama early this morning; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect more clouds than sun today with a chance of showers, mainly for northern and western Alabama. Temperatures will peak around 80 degrees this afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread over the northern half of the state on Tuesday and statewide on Wednesday. The rain will be heavy at times Wednesday and Wednesday night; rain amounts between now and early Friday will be 2-4 inches for much of the state. Some flooding is possible.

A few storms could be strong to severe Wednesday as a surface low passes northwest of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms in place Wednesday across southwest Alabama in the broad zone from York to Mobile. A slight risk (level 2) extends as far north as Haleyville, Birmingham and Auburn, and the rest of the state is in a marginal risk (level 1).

Thankfully the air should be generally rain-cooled and stable; the main issue will come from strong, gusty winds. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly in the enhanced-risk area.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with some risk of lingering showers over the northern half of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high around 70 degrees. The weekend will be warm and dry, with lots of sun Saturday and Sunday and afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like much of the week will stay warm and dry, with highs exceeding 80 degrees daily. Some rain is possible toward the end of the week.

TODAY’S SOLAR ECLIPSE: The path of totality is north and west of Alabama; here it will be a partial eclipse. A few notes:

For Alabama, it will begin around 12:45, peaking at 2 and ending around 3:15.

Clouds will be thin enough over much of Alabama to see it; thicker clouds will likely be over the northern third of the state (north of Birmingham). The best chance of a mostly clear sky is over east and southeast Alabama.

For most of Alabama, about 80-90% of the sun will be blocked during the peak.

The sky will still be bright, and most who are outside won’t notice much difference. You need to be in the path of totality for the main effect.

If you choose to look at the sun (during the eclipse or anytime), always wear the proper safety glasses (ISO 12312-2).

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: An EF-5 tornado cut a 31-mile-long, three-quarter-mile-wide swath through nine Birmingham suburbs including Oak Grove, Sylvan Springs, Rock Creek, Pleasant Grove, Concord, Maytown, Pratt City and Edgewater before lifting in the western limits of Birmingham. The worst of the destruction occurred across the Oak Grove, Rock Creek and McDonald Chapel areas.

Thirty-two people were killed in this tornado: three in Oak Grove, 11 near Rock Creek, four in Sylvan Springs, two in Wylam Heights, nine in Edgewater, two in McDonald Chapel and one in West Ensley. The same parent storm would drop another tornado that killed two more people in St. Clair County near Wattsville.

