Report: 2023 growth projects to inject $6.4 billion into Alabama communities

Companies launching operations or expanding existing facilities in Alabama are poised to make investments totaling more than $6.4 billion, building on the state’s winning economic development track record.

“We continue to make significant progress in our mission to create solid career opportunities for Alabama citizens and to inject economic vitality into cities and communities across the state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I’m proud of the fact that since I have been governor, we have seen $49 billion invested in Alabama, which has created some 87,000 new jobs.

“However, we’re not taking a victory lap — we are focused on the future and making Alabama the top choice for growing companies,” she said.

The 2023 Alabama New & Expanding Industry Report breaks down 184 projects in 43 counties announced last year that are creating 8,095 jobs. The report is compiled by the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Many of the new jobs are being created in strategically key industrial sectors. This includes more than 1,700 new positions in the automotive industry, almost 1,000 in metals and advanced materials manufacturing, and nearly 700 in information technology.

Rural Alabama continues to act as a magnet for growing businesses, as the state’s “targeted” counties attracted $1.7 billion in new capital investment during 2023, along with more than 1,700 job commitments.

Foreign direct investment provided a dynamic spark to Alabama’s economy last year. Companies from South Korea, Germany, Sweden and elsewhere combined to invest almost $3 billion in the state during 2023, contributing almost 3,400 new jobs.

The 2023 report also shows that many top global and domestic brands continue to include Alabama in their growth plans. German high-end appliance maker Miele, for example, is locating its first U.S. production hub in Opelika, while California-based Sierra Pacific is locating its most modern window and door plant in Phenix City.

“I’m confident that we’re helping build a more dynamic economy that spreads opportunity far and wide across the state,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“While we still have a lot of work to do, we have the tools needed for the job, and we’re fully committed to creating 21st century jobs across Alabama,” McNair said.

Focus on the future

According to the report, Lee led Alabama counties in attracting new investment during 2023, with $689 million, followed by Montgomery ($629 million), Walker ($525 million) and Cullman ($489 million).

Lee was also the top county for job creation, with 1,251 new positions, ahead of Mobile (743), Jefferson (717) and Cullman (643), the report said.

Ivey said she is confident that Alabama’s economic development team is poised to deliver strong results into the future, thanks to the passage of her Game Plan package of economic development bills in 2023.

In addition, she has tasked McNair with heading the creation of a comprehensive new economic development strategic plan by Oct. 1.

“Technology is changing all the time, and we need to be prepared for what’s next in a world moving at digital speed,” Ivey said. “We need new strategies and bold approaches that keep us in the driver’s seat for the next 10 years — and beyond.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.