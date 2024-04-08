Where there’s smoke … prescribed fires at Alabama State Parks are a good thing

The fires help improve natural habitats for wildlife and the enjoyment of visitors.

Smoke billows into the sky, near a bustling Interstate 65 and U.S. 280 in Shelby County – a sign that may be troubling to the casual commuter or traveler.

It’s a prescribed fire at Oak Mountain State Park, which is actually beneficial – helping nurture a healthier forest and improving recreational opportunities for park visitors.

“We want the public to know that there is such a thing as good fire,” said Tasha Simon, chief of the Natural Resources Section for the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

Prescribed fires, Simon said, accomplish a number of important goals:

“One of our objectives for using prescribed fire is to reduce excessive amounts of vegetative fuel on the ground and to decrease the risk of wildfire,” said Simon, who earned an Ecology and Evolutionary Biology degree from the University of West Florida.

“Prescribed fire is also used as a tool to control or manage invasive species, to maintain biodiversity and to stimulate the growth of new vegetation. That growth serves as valuable food for deer and creates a nesting habitat for turkey and quail.”

Indeed, prescribed fire is a vital land and wildlife management tool used to restore and improve habitats throughout Alabama’s State Park System and in other natural areas around the state.

In 2021, for example, a prescribed burn along the Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne helped to reduce an area of dense vegetation. After the burn, more sunlight was able to reach the ground, which encouraged the return of the lady slipper, a rare pink orchid, to the landscape.

Before a prescribed fire can occur, Simon must coordinate with various agencies to ensure the fire is properly managed. Specific weather conditions must also be present before it can start.

Earlier this year, a prescribed fire at Cheaha State Park was scheduled only after numerous conditions were met. Prescribed burns are also planned this year at DeSoto, Frank Jackson, Lakepoint, Lake Guntersville and Oak Mountain state parks.

Last year, unfavorable weather conditions resulted in officials postponing a prescribed fire at Gulf State Park until this year.

Funding state parks

Alabama State Parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners, including local communities, to fund most of its operations. That means the work performed by the state parks Natural Resources Section depends on funding and manpower.

The State Parks Division budget is supplemented by revenues from Alabamians’ purchase of an Alabama State Parks car tag and personalized boat decals, with 80% of the tag’s cost designated to state parks. The additional revenue helps fund management activities, such as prescribed fires.

“It’s important to remember that 100% of the day-to-day operational funding for our State Parks is generated by user fees for lodging, entrance, golf, campsites and other amenities paid by guests,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR commissioner.

“Every time someone chooses to buy a state parks car tag or boat registration personalized decal, it helps our conservation efforts,” said Blankenship, who has a state parks tag on his personal truck. He said the revenue “has become vital for our state parks system to thrive.”

In addition, the nonprofit Alabama State Parks Foundation offers a path for individuals, corporations and other organizations to give directly to specific state parks or park projects. Buffalo Rock Company and the Alabama Power Foundation are two recent supporters. To donate to the Alabama State Parks Foundation, click here.

Alabama State Parks Director Greg Lein said the additional revenue from car tag sales and the support provided through the state parks foundation are crucial to continued conservation efforts and other improvements within the parks system.

“We are grateful to everyone who has purchased a car tag or made a donation through the foundation,” Lein said. “Their generous support helps us maintain and restore natural habitats within the parks as well as create new programs, features and amenities for parks visitors. Without this additional funding, many of these improvements to our natural resources, trails and educational programs wouldn’t be possible.”

Conservation efforts at Alabama State Parks

Prescribed fires at Alabama’s 21 state parks often grab the public’s attention, but it’s far from Simon’s lone responsibility.

She oversees the State Parks Division’s conservation efforts, which requires her to coordinate a wide variety of projects.

“We manage the land, water, soil, plants and animals of Alabama State Parks,” said Simon, who is in her eighth year with the parks systems. “Our mission is to safeguard the natural habitat and encourage responsible stewardship. By doing so, we create a tranquil environment, offering our guests peaceful moments immersed in nature.”

In addition to planning and executing prescribed fires and managing efforts to control invasive species, Simon works to secure grants, which paired with other funding sources contributes to park

expansion and enhancement efforts. In all, Alabama’s state parks comprise more than 50,000 acres of land and water.

A recent example of a successful public-private partnership comes from Chewacla State Park in Auburn, where the all-volunteer Chewacla Invasive Plant Working Group is helping to control invasive Chinese privet and tallowtree, thorny olive, wild taro, water hyacinth, kudzu and other non-native plants. Simon helped secure a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., which provided funding for the working group’s ongoing efforts.

Simon also secured a grant from the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils to support placing pollinator gardens at 12 state parks around the state, starting this year.

Additionally, Simon oversees lake management at the state parks, in conjunction with the ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. This involves the preservation of suitable habitats, upkeep of water quality and efficient control of invasive species. Simon also coordinates fish stockings to bolster the lakes’ overall ecological balance. The aim of these efforts is to prevent population declines, enhance recreational fishing and support the long-term sustainability of the fisheries.

“These conservation efforts are required so that the natural habitats within our state parks can flourish,” Simon said. “The beauty of our parks system is sustained through these efforts and improves the experience for each visitor.”

Visitors can enjoy the beauty and extraordinary scenery at Alabama’s state parks during day visits or by staying at the park’s array of picturesque cabins, chalets and campgrounds. Reservations can be made online at www.alapark.com.