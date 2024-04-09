Alabama’s Troy University partners with Anáhuac Querétaro University in Mexico for research, exchange

Troy University has signed a partnership agreement with Anáhuac Querétaro University in Querétaro, Mexico, opening the door for student, faculty and athletics exchange programs along with collaborative research.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Troy University officials to the Anáhuac Querétaro campus. It provides for a variety of potential activities, including faculty exchange, research and study-abroad opportunities for students. In addition, both universities will create opportunities for student-athletes to travel and compete.

“We had a wonderful visit to the Anáhuac Querétaro campus,” Troy University chancellor Jack Hawkins said in a news release. “The campus is beautiful, is located in a safe region of Mexico, and the leadership and faculty are outstanding.” He noted that Troy’s Sorrell College of Business Global Scholars also visited Anáhuac University and Querétaro and had a very positive experience.

“I believe this partnership offers many unique opportunities for students from both universities to learn and expand their horizons across many fields of study,” Hawkins added. He said the partnership is “is beneficial to the efforts of both institutions as we seek to develop the next generation of global leaders.”

Among the potential areas of collaboration between Troy and Anáhuac is health sciences. In addition to its partnership with Troy, Anáhuac Querétaro has announced a partnership with the nearby St. Andrews Medical Center to establish the first teaching hospital within the Network of Anáhuac Universities in Mexico. The initiative “will allow students of Health Sciences and other disciplines to develop essential practical skills from the beginning of their academic training,” Troy’s news release said. With Troy offering both undergraduate and graduate nursing education programs, Troy officials said they are prepared to support Anáhuac Querétaro’s efforts to expand healthcare education in Mexico.

“From the foundation of a strong relationship, great things can happen,” Hawkins said. “We are happy to begin this partnership with Anáhuac Querétaro University and St. Andrews Medical Center and look forward to creating new opportunities for our students, faculty and athletes.”

Luis Eduardo Alverde Montemayor, rector of Anáhuac Querétaro University, said the two universities share a vision for providing students with a global educational experience.

“The collaboration between Anáhuac Querétaro and Troy University signifies more than just a formal agreement; it represents a shared commitment to excellence in education and the holistic development of students and scholars,” Montemayor said. “By joining forces, we can broaden horizons, exchange knowledge and cultivate a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives.”

A version of this story originally appeared on the Troy University website.