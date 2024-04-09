James Spann: Wet, stormy weather for Alabama through midweek

James Spann forecasts heavy rain for Alabama over the next two days from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain covers the northern half of Alabama early this morning; expect occasional rain and a few thunderstorms through tonight. The most widespread rain will continue over the northern and central counties, but showers are possible across south Alabama as well.

WEDNESDAY: Rain becomes even more widespread, especially Wednesday afternoon and night. The rain will be heavy at times, and National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a flash flood watch for the counties it serves. But heavy rain is possible statewide, with amounts between 2 and 3 inches likely over the next 72 hours.

A few strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are possible as well. The Storm Prediction Center has become pretty aggressive in its outlook, now defining a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) for a small part of southwest Alabama. Most of the rest of the state is in either an enhanced or slight risk (levels 2-3).

This is a very dynamic weather system, but with poor thermodynamic fields — very little surface-based instability. A large, rain-cooled air mass should limit the overall severe weather threat for Alabama. Having said that, we have to watch any weather system like this closely in April, and a few severe storms can’t be ruled out, especially near the Gulf Coast, where there is a chance of higher instability. But clearly the main concern is heavy rain and flooding potential.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a chance of lingering showers. The high will be in the 60s over the northern half of the state with a gusty northwest wind. South Alabama could see some sun.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather looks great, with mostly sunny days and fair, cool nights. Temperatures drop into the 40s early Friday and Saturday mornings. The high will be close to 70 Friday, followed by upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend — perfect spring weather.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like the warmest week so far this year with daily highs between 80 and 85 degrees. There will be enough moisture for a few isolated afternoon and evening showers on some days, but much of the week will be dry.

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: An estimated F5 tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, during the late evening, killing 95 people and causing $6 million damage. The tornado, one to two miles in width and traveling at 50 mph, killed a total of 167 people along its 221-mile path from Texas into Kansas.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.