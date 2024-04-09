Montgomery Whitewater a catalyst for growth in Alabama’s River Region 

The facility hosts the U.S. Olympic Team trials for whitewater slalom events on April 13-14.

What a difference a year makes.

Last July, leaders in Montgomery celebrated the opening of Montgomery Whitewater, a sparkling, 120-acre outdoor destination designed to be a catalyst for economic growth in Alabama’s capital city, and beyond.

Indeed, back when community leaders first envisioned it, “Project Catalyst” was the codename for the project, which involved years of meticulous research, planning and construction, not to mention close coordination and communication among public officials, the public and the private sector.

Today, Montgomery Whitewater is not only drawing local enthusiasts and traveling families on their way to the Gulf; it’s also swiftly built a reputation as one of the finest facilities of its kind, coast to coast, for both the recreation-seeker and the serious paddler.

That credibility culminates this month, when Montgomery Whitewater hosts the U.S. Olympic Team trials for whitewater slalom events, ahead of the 2024 summer games in Paris. The trials, which are free to attend, take place April 13-14, with a host of family friendly activities planned at the park during the event.

Visitors enjoy Montgomery Whitewater. (contributed) Olympian Evy Leibfarth putting her skills to the test at Montgomery Whitewater (contributed)

Montgomery Whitewater features two artificial river channels, one built to Olympic standards; a full-service restaurant and beer garden; and winding paths along the channels for walking and bicycle riding – all just minutes from the city’s historic downtown.

There’s also plenty of green space and a concert lawn for musical performances and other happenings. With springtime here, those events are firing up, including a Friday night concert series taking place through April.

Admission to Montgomery Whitewater is free, and so is parking, which makes the destination broadly accessible to the community. Visitors do pay for enjoying the whitewater, and for those who’ve never tried paddling, classes are offered.

Leaders are already looking to the next phase of development, which includes facilities for rock climbing and mountain biking, a ropes course, and access to the Alabama River for flatwater kayaking and paddle boarding. A hotel and retail attractions also are in the planning stages.

“It’s not an understatement to say this project is truly transforming Montgomery,” said Leslie Sanders, Alabama Power vice president and chair of the Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, the multi-partner organization that was created to oversee construction of Montgomery Whitewater. She said the project represents a “critical value-add” to the city’s military partners at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex.

“It will be an ongoing catalyst for local and regional growth, many years into the future,” Sanders said.

Learn more about Montgomery Whitewater in this video: