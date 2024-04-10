Every woman has a voice at Impact100 Mobile as it grows its impact in southwest Alabama

Two years after its creation, an organization of philanthropic women from Mobile County are finding their feet in making a valuable difference in the community.

The dream to start a Mobile chapter of the global philanthropic network Impact100 began after co-founder Rená Davis attended the annual grant award event of the Impact100 chapter in neighboring Baldwin County, the only one in Alabama. A couple of years later in February 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease, Danlee Budney joined the effort and reignited a passion to form a chapter. Together, they built Impact100 Mobile from the ground up while enlisting the assistance of other women in the community. A committed, all-volunteer board of directors went to work, enabling Impact100 Mobile to become a reality.

Founded in 2001 by Wendy Steele, Impact100 follows the same, foundational model every time a new chapter is added: a minimum of 100 women from the community donate $1,000 each annually to create a grant pool; participants then vote to determine what community organization will receive support that year.

Today, there are more than 60 chapters across the nation plus several overseas in the United Kingdom and Australia.

“It’s simple, but the impact is profound,” said Budney, Impact100 Mobile president. “The goal for membership is to attract women of all ages, of all stages of life, income levels and beliefs.”

“We don’t stop at just 100,” added Davis, the chapter’s vice president and president-elect. “One hundred women is the first goal, and then 200 to give away two grants, and so forth. Our sisters in Baldwin County have over 500 members, meaning they give away over half a million dollars each year to local nonprofits.”

“We take great pride in making sure we award a grant to a local nonprofit that is sustainable,” Budney said. “What sold me on becoming a member was being able to see firsthand where my donations are going. I can see it happening right here in my community.”

With over 120 women now participating, Impact100 Mobile recently held its second annual granting event. The chapter awarded $117,500 to Dumas Wesley Community Center to help support renovations to the organization’s family village apartments. The donation will help the nonprofit continue to provide life-changing services to women and families in metro Mobile.

Jennifer Winstead, development officer at Dumas Wesley Community Center, thanked the women of Impact100 Mobile “for the transformational work that they are leading in the community.”

“We are proud of what our chapter has been able to accomplish in a couple of years,” Davis said. “It gives me chills to think that in two years, we have given $220,000 back to our community.”

Employees from Alabama Power’s Mobile Division and the company’s nearby Plant Barry are among the philanthropic women who comprise Impact100 Mobile.

To learn more or to join the organization, click here.