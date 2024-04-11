Can’t Miss Alabama: Jewish Food and Culture Fest, Mobile Chocolate Festival are among springtime favorites

Jewish Food and Culture Fest

One of Birmingham’s favorite outdoor food events will celebrate Jewish culture and traditions Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy foods like sweet and savory braised brisket, falafel, giant corned beef sandwiches, pickles, babka, pomegranate walnut chicken, tender stuffed cabbage rolls, rugelach, challah, sweet noodle kugel casserole, Israeli salad, couscous, savory potato burekas, matzah ball soup and mandelbrot. For more information and updates, visit the website or follow along on Facebook. The Levite Jewish Community Center is at 3960 Montclair Road. Alabama Power is among the supporters of the event.

Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center)

Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center)

Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center)

Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center) Get a deeper understanding of Jewish culture and traditions April 14 in Birmingham. (Levite Jewish Community Center)

Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail: A Community Recitation

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) will commemorate the 61st anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail Friday, April 12. Readers will include civil rights foot soldiers and officials from the city of Birmingham, Birmingham Public Library, Birmingham Fire & Rescue and the National Park Service. The 6,500-word composition, penned by King while incarcerated in the Birmingham city jail for marching without a permit, is considered one of the greatest critiques of American society of the 20th century. In the event of inclement weather, the readings will take place in the BCRI Rotunda. Registration is required.

UA Theatre and Dance presents ‘She Loves Me’

The University of Alabama’s Department of Theatre and Dance is celebrating the end of the 2023-24 season with the musical “She Loves Me.” The show is underway through Tuesday, April 12, and will run again April 18-21, at the Marian Gallaway Theatre. The romantic comedy follows the story of two feuding employees who fall in love through anonymous letters. Purchase tickets at Rowand-Johnson Hall, online at ua.universitytickets.com or by calling 205-348-3400.

Lebanese Food & Cultural Festival

St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church hosts the annual Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 12-13. Have your choice of Lebanese food for lunch, dinner or dessert. Entertainment includes a live Lebanese band, dabke dancing, traditional Lebanese dancing demonstrations, silent auction and church tours. Local and national charities receive 25% of the proceeds. Admission is free.

CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off

Cook teams will bring the heat at Cahaba Brewing Co. on Saturday, April 13. The cook-off features all-you-can-eat barbecue samples, live music, craft beer and bragging rights. Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA). Since 2013, CahabaQue has raised more than $257,000 for BCRFA, a nonprofit organization that invests in cutting-edge breast cancer research within the state. Gates open at noon and the event runs until 4 p.m. or until the barbecue runs out. Cook teams will compete in a backyard barbecue contest in categories such as Best CahaButt, Best Sauce, People’s Choice Butt, People’s Choice Side and Most Creative Team Name. Purchase tickets at bcrfa.org.

Get involved and have fun for a good cause. (contributed) Get involved and have fun for a good cause. (contributed) Get involved and have fun for a good cause. (contributed) Get involved and have fun for a good cause. (contributed)

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

Based on the beloved Hollywood romantic movie, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”). The production runs April 30-May 5 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets are available through broadwayinbirmingham.com.

Mobile Chocolate Festival

The Mobile Chocolate Festival is a chocolate lover’s dream on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include vendors with samples and products, a chocolate challenge, cupcake booth, chocolate martini tasting, live music, car show, food trucks and children’s play area. The chocolate-themed festival benefits Penelope House, which protects victims of domestic violence and their children. General admission tickets are $10, children ages 4 and older are $5 and children 3 and younger are free. Follow along on Facebook. The venue is at 1035 Cody Road North.

Make your chocolate dreams come true April 13 at the Mobile Chocolate Festival. (contributed) Chocolate martini tasting at the Chocolate Festival in Mobile. (contributed) Make your chocolate dreams come true April 13 at the Mobile Chocolate Festival. (contributed) Make your chocolate dreams come true April 13 at the Mobile Chocolate Festival. (contributed)

Make your chocolate dreams come true April 13 at the Mobile Chocolate Festival. (contributed) Make your chocolate dreams come true April 13 at the Mobile Chocolate Festival. (contributed)

Birmingham Poet Laureate to hold public reading

Birmingham Poet Laureate Salaam Green will hold a free public reading of her new chapbook, “Once Upon a Magic City,” in honor of April’s poetry month. Attendees receive a complimentary special edition copy, which will includes journal prompts. An unveiling of the cover will also take place. Free posters will be available. The reading is hosted by the city of Birmingham at the Birmingham Public Library on Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the city’s Poet Laureate program and the event, go to birminghamal.gov/poet.

U.S. Olympic Team Trials Canoe/Kayak Slalom

The Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross, U.S. Olympic Team Trials are April 13-14 at Montgomery Whitewater. It’s the first time Canoe and Kayak Slalom Cross will hold its Olympic Team Trials in the state, the first of two selection events to be held before this year’s Paris Olympic Games. The daily competition begins at 9:15 a.m. with the men’s and women’s Canoe Slalom races. Kayak Cross time trials are at 4 p.m. Saturday and the Extreme Slalom competition takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday. Awards will follow the races on Sunday, and on Saturday at 5 p.m. the Get Down Concert Series will feature live performances by nationally touring rock bands DeeOhGee and Graves B’hamala. A health and wellness fair with activities and family fun will be open during the competition hours both days. Admission is free.