Bill Murray: Fine weather in store for the Alabama weekend

ENTERING A CALM PERIOD: Today will feature bright blue robin-egg skies across Alabama with few, if any, clouds. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s over the northern half of the state and lower 70s over the south. Lows tonight will be in the 40s again. Saturday will be an absolutely perfect day for all of the outdoor plans scheduled, including the home opener for the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Sunday highs will be in the 80s with near-total sunshine, although a few clouds could tease north Alabama during the afternoon and overnight.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will set the stage for the warmest week so far this year, with daily highs in the low to mid 80s. There could even be some upper 80s across south Alabama through the week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny, but showers will enter northwestern Alabama overnight Tuesday. A few showers and storms will affect areas mainly northwest of I-59 during the day. Highs both days will be in the 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Showers depart in time for dry conditions on Thursday, but rain and storms return Friday. Some of those storms could be strong, especially across central Alabama. Saturday will be dry; Sunday will feature more rain but no severe weather.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Up to a foot of rain fell across north Alabama, causing severe flooding. Two waves of rainfall inundated much of the state for hours and when it was finished, up to 14 inches had fallen across parts of west Alabama. Ten inches was reported in the Tuscaloosa-Northport area. Six to eight inches fell across Jefferson County. Village Creek overflowed in the Avondale-Kingston and Ensley areas of Birmingham, forcing 1,500 people from their homes. The Warrior River crested 19 feet above flood stage in Tuscaloosa. Much of Northport was under water.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.