Civil Rights Market at Birmingham, Alabama, airport earns industry award for creating a ‘sense of place’

The Civil Rights Trail Market at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport recently received national recognition at the 2024 AX Awards Customer Experience Conference hosted in Dallas by Airport Experience News.

The Civil Rights Trail Market was named the Best Local-Inspired Store at a medium or small airport.

“We are so proud of the team of professionals who developed this concept and created a truly remarkable place for travelers to enjoy,” said Ron Mathieu, president and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA). “We are thankful to be partnered with Hudson by Avolta, who understands the importance of the rich history we celebrate here in Birmingham.”

The Civil Rights Market opened in 2022. It was celebrated as a “first of its kind” in airports and a way to help tell the civil rights story that took place in Birmingham that changed the world. In addition to snacks and travel accessories, the store features gifts and souvenirs related to the city’s civil rights heritage. The addition of the market was part of a major overhaul of retail stores at the airport designed to create a sense of place at one of the city’s major gateways, according to a BAA press release.

The team at the Birmingham airport took other top honors at the annual industry event:

Best Commercial Team at a medium-to-small airport – recognizing the three-person team that makes up the Properties and Business Development department at the airport.

2024 Outstanding Woman in Leadership – awarded to Ingrid Hairston, BAA chief revenue oﬃcer.

The team at the Birmingham airport remains focused on improving the traveler experience. An independent survey has consistently shown a 95% customer satisfaction rate among travelers using the airport terminal, according to the BAA release.