What are The Next Round guys looking for in Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer’s A-Day game?
The eyes of Alabama fans will be on Tuscaloosa Saturday for new head football coach Kalen DeBoer’s first A-Day game. A new coaching staff and some new players pose unanswered questions. The Next Round guys reveal what they are looking for when the latest version of the Crimson Tide takes the field for a public scrimmage. The game takes place at 3 p.m. and admission is free. Gates open at noon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. ESPN will carry the scrimmage live.
