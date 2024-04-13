Bishop State culinary arts program receives American Culinary Federation accreditation

Bishop State Community College announced that its culinary arts program has qualified for a five-year reaccreditation by the American Culinary Federation Educational Foundation.

Accreditation assures that Bishop State’s culinary program is meeting standards and competencies set for faculty, curriculum and student services. With this accreditation, graduates of the program will be eligible to receive the Certified Culinarian credential, in addition to ServSafe certifications. These certifications are widely recognized in the food and restaurant industry.

The accreditation team that visited Bishop State found zero noncompliance issues with the program.

“Receiving accreditation from an esteemed organization like the American Culinary Federation (ACF) is one more way that our programs provide a creative and supportive environment where our students can immerse themselves in the culinary world,” said Chef Gabrielle Wilson, one of the culinary arts instructors who led the faculty and program. “With the assurance that our program meets the standard of excellence set by the ACF, our students can be assured that they will get the most from their educational experience.”

This accreditation comes following more than a year-long application process and extensive school review. To receive accreditation, the program had to comply with all standards and bylaws published by the ACF and aim to support the development of students’ competence to practice effectively in an entry-level position as a cook or food service management trainee.

The ACF is the world’s largest culinary organization.

“Culinary arts’ five-year accreditation ensures our culinary arts program meets established industry standards, provides a high level of professionalism and is up to date with current practices,” said Chef Henry Douglas, instructor in the program. “It’s another way that we are focused on providing our students with the skills and techniques to succeed in the culinary industry.”

Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, dean of Career and Technical Education, said, “This new accreditation gives our students a clear advantage. Being recognized by ACF ensures that our program meets the rigorous standards of a true culinary arts program. Our students are being prepared to be standouts and stars in a very competitive field.”

For more information on the tw0-year degree program, contact Wilson at gwilson@bishop.edu or 251-662-5372, or visit the program’s website.