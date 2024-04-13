Recipe: Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad

Spring is here, and it’s time for some refreshing recipes, such as this Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad. It’s so fresh and so easy to put together. It’s the best spring salad, in my opinion. When those temperatures warm up, this salad will always be my go-to side dish or quick lunch.

What is tabbouleh?

Tabbouleh (also spelled tabouli) is traditionally a Levantine salad made of finely chopped herbs, tomatoes, onion and bulgur, or some sort of grain. These ingredients are usually seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice and a dash of salt and pepper.

My version is a bit different from the original but still consists of some of those traditional tabbouleh flavors. Instead of bulgur, I decided to use Success Basmati Rice.

Basmati rice is great in this recipe because it contains a subtle, nutty flavor and a distinctive texture.

Spring Strawberry & Cucumber Tabbouleh Salad

Click here for a printable recipe.

Ingredients

2 bags Success Basmati Rice

2 cups strawberries, sliced

1 cucumber, chopped

¼ cup diced red onions

⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Juice from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook the rice according to the package instructions and transfer to a large bowl. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Add in the strawberries, cucumber, onions, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Toss the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place in the fridge for about 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.