Scott Martin: Nice weekend for Alabama; rain chances by midweek

THE WEEKEND: Following a chilly morning, today will see a gradual warming trend under clear, sunny skies. Some wispy cirrus clouds may drift by. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Tonight, expect clear conditions with light winds and overnight lows settling in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday also will be predominantly sunny with only a few cirrus clouds. A shift in wind direction to the southwest will lead to increased temperatures and humidity, resulting in highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: Monday will be a sun-filled day with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday heralds the approach of a cold front from the west, introducing cloud cover during the day. By late evening into overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop primarily over northern and north-central Alabama, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday will continue to feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the northern half of the state. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday will see diminishing moisture, leading to a decrease in rain chances throughout the day. While much of the afternoon is expected to be dry, the evening will bring a chance of scattered showers. Highs will range from the lower to mid 80s.

By Friday, cooler temperatures will become noticeable, with a minimal chance of isolated to scattered showers. Highs on Friday are anticipated to reach the upper 60s to upper 70s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.