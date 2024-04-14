Anniston, Alabama-based doctor Saundra Dalton-Smith wants you to rest

Saundra Dalton-Smith is a board-certified internal medicine physician, renowned speaker and accomplished author. Born and raised in Athens, Georgia, she spent the first 22 years of her life there before embarking on her medical journey. After completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia, she pursued medical school in Nashville and later residency in Savannah.

In 2002, Dalton-Smith moved to Anniston through the National Health Service Corps, a program that places physicians in health-care shortage areas. She thought she would serve her five-year term and leave, but she and her family fell in love with the community.

“We’re still in the Anniston area,” she says. “We found our dream home on six acres.”

Even in the perfect location, Dalton-Smith experienced burnout three years into her medical career. Her trials led her to explore the intricacies of rest.

“My background is in biochemistry, so whenever I have a problem, my mindset or approach to that tends to be, let’s find the smallest unit we can work with,” she says. “My problem was exhaustion and the smallest unit I felt I could work with was rest.”

Dalton-Smith developed the seven types of rest framework, emphasizing the importance of intentional rest tailored to individual deficits. This led to her acclaimed book, “Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity.”

Her passion for helping individuals and corporations navigate fatigue extends to various sectors, including tech startups and entrepreneurs in Alabama. She is the founding physician and CEO of Restorasis, a professional development agency that helps companies restore well-being in the workplace. “The only way to improve your exhaustion is to get intentional rest in your place of deficit,” she says.

To find out what type of rest you need, you can take a rest assessment here.

We wanted to find out more about why Dalton-Smith loves Alabama and where she goes to recharge.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Saundra Dalton-Smith: My favorite part is the ongoing growth. When my family and I moved here in 2002, we had every intention of leaving as soon as my work commitment was done five years later. Now we have been here over 20 years. The area looks completely different. There has been so much growth within businesses coming to the area.

TIA: What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Dalton-Smith: I love waterfalls and there is one I’ve seen photos of but have not visited yet, Chewacla Falls in Chewacla State Park near Auburn. The next time we visit Auburn, I plan on making time to check it out.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Dalton-Smith: One of the most beautiful places I have visited in Alabama is Lake Guntersville. The combination of the hillside and this massive body of water is breathtaking.

TIA: Where is the best place to recharge in Alabama?

Dalton-Smith: The research shows, and not just my research, but lots of research out there shows a lot of people restore creatively around bodies of water. It kind of awakens their sense of awe and wonder. And they’re inspired by nature and nature scenes. And so, for me, that’s always been the case. So, again, Lake Guntersville. But also the Gulf Shores area, Orange Beach, Little River Canyon or DeSoto Falls.

But you have to find what inspires you. For some, that’s wide-open spaces, whether it’s wide-open spaces of the air, or like you’re on a high peak of a mountain. There’s the highest point in Alabama at Cheaha Mountain, which is beautiful. I think for each person it’s a matter of evaluating what type of setting inspires you.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you.

Dalton-Smith: A lot of amazing people have come from Alabama. One that inspires me is Rosa Parks. Her strength, boldness and commitment to stand her ground challenge me to be a woman who does likewise in the areas of my life where I have influence.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Dalton-Smith: Lulu’s Place. There’s great food and atmosphere for a date night or business dinner. If it’s a beautiful night, you can be seated on the patio area and eat under the stars.

