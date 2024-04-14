University of Alabama’s Teach in Bama program signs first school districts

The University of Alabama College of Education has developed Teach in Bama, a program committed to identifying and supporting the next generation of exceptional teachers and keeping them in Alabama’s classrooms.

Carlton McHargh, director of enrollment and student success in the College of Education, said the Teach in Bama development team began the endeavor in 2023 in response to the growing shortage of teachers in the state and nationwide.

“The issue of filling full-time teaching vacancies has been extensively studied over the past years. Notably, a recent study conducted by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University underscored a national shortfall of 55,000 teaching positions, with Alabama alone grappling with over 1,300 vacancies,” McHargh said.

Tuscaloosa City Schools and Greene County Schools are the first systems to sign a memorandum of understanding with Teach in Bama, and more districts are being recruited around the state.

How Teach in Bama works

High school juniors and seniors interested in teaching as a career choice will be recruited to become Teach in Bama Scholars. Students selected for the cohort will enroll in UA Early College courses in the spring and fall semesters. Over the summer, participants will take a deeper dive into their future education and career at the Teach in Bama Institute under the mentorship of College of Education faculty and staff. Students will also take part in the UA Early College summer residential program, where they live and study on campus for five weeks.

In addition to the special programs and course credits, Teach in Bama participants will also have access to a wealth of UA resources, including academic and career coaches, tutors and the UA writing center. Support will continue into each participant’s initial teaching experience after graduation as well.

How students can apply

Interested students must be current juniors or seniors with a 3.0 or higher GPA for both high school and all post-secondary work. Applicants must submit a personal statement and three recommendations (two school recommendations and one community/non-family member recommendation).

Among the program requirements:

Scholars must earn a minimum of three hours of University of Alabama Early College credit by Dec. 18, and enroll in a three- or four-hour UAEC class in spring 2025.

They must attend the Early College summer residential program, enroll in six hours and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA.

They must attend the Teach in Bama Institute (runs concurrently with the Early College summer program).

Students meeting the above criteria will receive priority consideration for the Teach in Bama Scholarship to attend the University of Alabama. To continue receiving the Teach in Bama Scholarship, students must uphold their 3.0 GPA and complete a minimum 12 hours in an approved teacher-education program each semester.

School systems that sign an agreement with Teach in Bama will also be granted a preferred opportunity to recruit Teach in Bama Scholars.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.