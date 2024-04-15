Alabama Scenic River Trail grants will help expand waterway access

Six state conservation organizations are the first-ever recipients of grants from the nonprofit Alabama Scenic River Trail (ASRT) that will help connect individuals and communities to their local waterways.

ASRT’s Waterway Enhancement Program is designed to improve freshwater recreational opportunities and safety throughout Alabama, supporting local efforts to enhance waterway access.

The ASRT grants, worth a combined $20,000, will provide resources to the six organizations for a variety of projects, including adding or upgrading canoe/kayak put-ins on several Alabama rivers and creeks.

“We are delighted to support these impactful projects that will contribute to the accessibility and enjoyment of Alabama’s waterways,” said Andrew Szymanski, ASRT executive director. “These grants highlight ASRT’s ongoing commitment to fostering enhancement of our fresh waterways for the benefit of communities and visitors statewide.”

Here are the grant recipients and the projects the funds will support:

Autauga Creek Improvement Committee Inc. – The group plans to use its grant to improve access to Autauga Creek in Autauga County by installing a new canoe/kayak launch system.

– The group plans to use its grant to improve access to Autauga Creek in Autauga County by installing a new canoe/kayak launch system. Bear Creek Collaborative – The group plans to create a new ADA-friendly access point on Big Bear Creek, which runs through Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties.

– The group plans to create a new ADA-friendly access point on Big Bear Creek, which runs through Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties. Coosa Riverkeeper – The organization plans to use its grant to revitalize and upgrade an existing put-in on Hatchet Creek, including removal of invasive plants surrounding the site. Hatchet Creek feeds into Alabama Power’s Lake Mitchell on the Coosa River.

– The organization plans to use its grant to revitalize and upgrade an existing put-in on Hatchet Creek, including removal of invasive plants surrounding the site. Hatchet Creek feeds into Alabama Power’s Lake Mitchell on the Coosa River. Freshwater Land Trust – The Birmingham-based nonprofit plans to use its grant to secure new canoes and supplies to support community outreach and stewardship efforts on Land Trust properties along multiple waterways in Jefferson, Bibb, Blount, Coosa and Walker counties.

– The Birmingham-based nonprofit plans to use its grant to secure new canoes and supplies to support community outreach and stewardship efforts on Land Trust properties along multiple waterways in Jefferson, Bibb, Blount, Coosa and Walker counties. Friends of the Locust Fork River – The organization will use its grant to purchase a “boat slide” to complete an access point at Taylor Canoe Park on the Locust Fork River in Blount County.

– The organization will use its grant to purchase a “boat slide” to complete an access point at Taylor Canoe Park on the Locust Fork River in Blount County. Neely Henry Lake Association – ASRT’s grant will support the installation of a canoe/kayak launch point on Alabama Power’s Neely Henry Lake in Etowah County.

ASRT works to enhance community development supporting water recreation and tourism in connection with Alabama’s more than 6,000 miles of rivers and streams. The organization is also behind the famed Great Alabama 650, considered the longest and toughest paddle race in the nation. The group also works to promote water safety and education related to paddling and other water-related recreation. Learn more at alabamascenicrivertrail.com.