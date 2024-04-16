7 energy-saving tips for springtime in Alabama

These ideas can help you save money during a season of highs and lows.

Alabama’s springtime weather can vary dramatically from day to night or week to week. Managing your energy costs at this time of year can be a challenge when you may want to switch on the heater in the morning and the air conditioning in the afternoon.

Here are seven energy-saving tips to help you manage utility costs this season.

Set your thermostat to 70 degrees. Between 68 and 70 degrees is considered comfortable for living spaces, and it’s the best thermostat setting in springtime when the weather outside is erratic. For additional energy savings, consider investing in a smart thermostat or following these guidelines for setting your thermostat this season:

Away from home: 65 degrees.

During the day at home: 68-70 degrees.

During sleeping hours: 65 degrees.

Let fresh air in. When the weather turns warm, try opening the windows instead of switching on the AC. Creating a cross breeze by opening windows and turning on ceiling fans can keep your home cool even as outside temperatures heat up.

Invest in insulated window treatments. Lined or insulated curtains, also known as “blackout” curtains, are another option for reducing energy costs. If you have drafty, older windows, blackout curtains can reduce your home’s energy loss by up to 25%. Insulated curtains can prevent cold drafts and block harsh, heat-generating sunlight.

Take advantage of natural light. If you have well-insulated windows, you may be able to save energy by opening your curtains or blinds and turning off lights. Many households report increased energy use when one or two people are working remotely from home. Relying on natural light versus electric lights is a simple way to reduce daily energy consumption.

Get a desk light. If you do need a little extra light at your home workspace, using a desk lamp can save electricity versus using an overhead light.

Use nightlights. Nightlights aren’t just for children’s rooms. Placing nightlights in bedrooms, hallways, bathrooms and the kitchen can reduce lighting costs in the evening.

Change your air filters. Dirty air filters force your HVAC system to work harder. Changing or cleaning your air filters every three months can save 5% to 15% on energy costs. Regular replacement of air filters also improves your home’s air quality, helping you sleep better and reducing allergy symptoms. Check out Alabama Power’s air filter page for recommendations.