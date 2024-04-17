Drive Electric Alabama launches educational podcasts

A new podcast about electric vehicles (EVs), featuring experts from Alabama, released its first episode today, with more slated to hit streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

The Drive Electric Alabama Podcast features discussions about the EV transition; EV infrastructure, funding and automobile manufacturing; as well as EV ties to economic development, training and workforce development in Alabama. Other topics include EV auto sales, EV battery research and EV commercial vehicles.

The podcasts are hosted by Cedric Daniels, recently retired EV marketing manager for Alabama Power, and Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. The nine-episode series explores the wide-ranging impact of EVs in Alabama.

“The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition has a goal to promote clean, renewable, domestic energy sources that help reduce our dependence on foreign oil, improve local air quality and increase economic development investments in our local communities,” Staley said. “The Drive Electric Alabama Podcast provides a new platform for us to educate listeners about everything going on and the benefits of EVs in the state.”

The podcast episodes include discussions with more than a dozen Alabama leaders who are involved in automobile manufacturing and sales, economic development and government. New episodes will be available each Wednesday through June 12. Listeners can find the podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music. The episodes also will post on a special page on the Drive Electric Alabama website.

Among the guests participating in the podcasts are:

“The Drive Electric Alabama initiative is designed to educate Alabamians about EVs, and the information provided in the podcast will help fulfill that mission,” Boswell said. “This is a great way to further that effort in a format that is appealing to many people.”

Cedric Daniels is one of the hosts of the new EV podcast. (contributed) Michael Staley is one of the hosts of the new EV podcast. (contributed)

“We are proud to support the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Drive Electric Alabama,” said Hasin Gandhakwala, manager of Electric Transportation at Alabama Power. The podcast is sponsored by Alabama Power’s You’re in Charge EV incentive program.

Gandhakwala said the podcasts provide “a great platform to educate the people of Alabama about the EV activity and growth taking place, as well as the benefits of driving an electric vehicle, including the incentive programs being offered by Alabama Power and other utilities.”

The podcasts were created under a partnership among Alabama Power, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Drive Electric Alabama, a statewide initiative coordinated by ADECA and dedicated to improving the state through the adoption of EVs. The podcasts were produced with technical support by Ingredient Creative.

To learn more about Alabama Power’s longtime involvement in electric transportation, and the company’s EV incentives for customers, click here.