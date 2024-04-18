Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day: recognizing the hard work behind keeping the lights on

It’s been 13 years since a deadly EF4 tornado struck Tuscaloosa and tore a devastating and deadly path across central Alabama. Those who experienced it, including the Alabama Power line personnel and storm teams that worked through the terrible aftermath, will never forget it.

Today, April 18, is Lineman Appreciation Day – an opportunity to recognize the skilled and hardworking individuals who maintain and repair the power lines that bring safe, reliable electricity to homes and businesses. Those line crews are often the first to arrive in areas affected by natural disasters – ahead of local police and medical first responders.

That was the case in some Tuscaloosa neighborhoods on April 27, 2011 – a day that saw one of the worst tornado outbreaks to ever hit the state.

“The amount of devastation and the impact to affected communities was very difficult to see,” said Harry Gabriel, Power Delivery general manager in Alabama Power’s Western Division, which includes Tuscaloosa.

“I remember a co-worker losing his mother-in-law due to the storm. Two days into the restoration, we attended her funeral. It was a tough day in the midst of many tough days.”

Gabriel recalled that the teamwork and commitment to restore service in affected areas after the tornado was remarkable.

“The level of support we had for one another really helped us get through it,” he said.

Larry Gonzalez, line crew foreman in Reform, had just started as a lineman in Tuscaloosa when the tornado hit. His first daughter had just been born and had only been home from the hospital for a few days when he answered the call to join in the restoration work.

“Knowing that I needed to be there for my family motivated me to prioritize safety at work, so that I could come home to them each night,” Gonzalez said. “Storm restoration is always tough because it requires long hours with little to no sleep, working in less-than-ideal conditions and sometimes through unpredictable weather.”

Gabriel and Gonzalez both say that one of the best things about being a lineman is helping to restore a sense of normalcy after a storm. And in the immediate aftermath of the 2011 tornado, Alabama Power line personnel were able to draw on support from their brothers and sisters with line crews from many other states who came to help.

The remnants of Rosedale apartments in Tuscaloosa after a deadly tornado struck the community in April 2011. (Tuscaloosa Housing Authority) The April 2011 storms and tornadoes did historic damage to Alabama Power’s infrastructure. More than 6,000 outside resources from 22 states assisted Alabama Power in the restoration. (Alabama News Center)

In all, more than 6,000 outside workers from 22 states assisted in the restoration, with Alabama Power crews replacing more than 7,600 poles, 3,000 transformers and 890 miles of power lines – enough to stretch from Birmingham to Washington, D.C. The company repaired or replaced 438 transmission structures and rebuilt two substations that were destroyed. In addition, crews repaired 18 other substations that were damaged. At the peak of restoration, the company had 11 staging areas fully operating.

Within seven days, service had been restored to all customers who were able to receive it.

Two years after that terrible tornado struck Tuscaloosa, Congress declared National Lineman Appreciation Day to recognize and give thanks to the men and women who safeguard public safety through their work as linemen. The congressional resolution notes how “linemen put their lives on the line every day with little recognition from the community regarding the danger of their work,” and how they often sacrifice time with their families to build and repair the nation’s electrical grid.

In 2022, the Alabama Legislature approved its own resolution, designating April 18 as Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day, coinciding with the federal day of recognition.

“Our linemen are incredibly dedicated to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice President of Power Delivery. “Their commitment to safety, unwavering work ethic, and the skill they bring to one of the most demanding jobs in the world is nothing short of inspiring.”

Alabama Power crews help restore power on the Gulf coast following Hurricane Zeta. (Alabama Power) Alabama Power line personnel are used to working in all kinds of conditions. (Alabama Power) Alabama Power crews are always at the ready to keep the lights on and restore power when it goes out following storms. (Alabama Power) Day or night, Alabama Power crews are at the ready to restore power. (Alabama Power) A rainbow rises in Puerto Rico as Alabama Power crews help restore power following Hurricane Maria in 2017. (Alabama Power)

Casey Shelton, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, System Council U-19, added: “The recognition of our craft and the critical services linemen offer is highly valued. Linework requires an incredible amount of skill and dedication, and we take great pride in the quality of our workforce.”

If you’d like to join others in expressing gratitude to linemen on this day, visit the Thank-A-Lineman page on Alabama Power’s website. There you can post comments, memories or stories in tribute to the line personnel and field representatives who play a crucial role in keeping the lights on every day.

Among those who’ve posted on the Thank-A-Lineman page in recent days is “Taj.” He wrote: “Each time I see the company electric trucks driving in a line on the roads and highways, I realize they are going to help others restore power. So much respect and so much relief when you realize it is a job well done.

“Thanks to all,” Taj added. “All stay safe.”