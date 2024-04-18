Can’t Miss Alabama: Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival brings music and food lovers together

Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival

Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy live blues at the annual Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival in Bessemer on Saturday, April 20, from noon to 8 p.m. There’ll be musical performances by award-winning blues musicians, including Chris “BadNews” Barnes, the Chambers DesLauriers Band, Nikki Hill, Misty Blues, Skyler Saufley and Earl Williams. Besides barbecue and music, the festival offers arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits and a kids’ corner. Gates open at 11 a.m. Buy tickets at bobsykesblues.com or at the restaurant. The venue is at 1623 Second Ave. North.

The barbecue sandwich is always the top-seller at Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q. (contributed) The Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival features blues musicians and delicious barbecue April 20. (contributed)

The Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival features blues musicians and delicious barbecue April 20. (contributed) The ribs rank just behind the barbecue sandwich in popularity at Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q. (contributed)

The Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival features blues musicians and delicious barbecue April 20. (contributed) The Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival features blues musicians and delicious barbecue April 20. (contributed)

Earth Day: electric vehicles

Electric vehicle (EV) owners associated with chapters of Drive Electric Alabama will showcase a variety of EVs at Earth Day events. EV owners will share their personal experiences and talk one-on-one with anyone interested in learning more about going electric.

Earth Day-related EVents around the state include:

Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mobile Japanese Garden, 700 Forest Drive, Mobile (across from Langan Park), as part of the City of Mobile’s Earth Day celebration.

Cost: Free.

North Alabama Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event.

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Little River Canyon Center, 4322 Little River Trail NE, Fort Payne, as part of Earth Fest.

Cost: Free.

Wiregrass Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event.

When: Saturday, April 20, 8 a.m. to noon.

Where: Johnny Henderson Park, 1901 Neal Metcalf Road, Enterprise, a part of the Weevil City Cruisers 27th annual car show.

Cost: Free.

Birmingham Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event.

When: Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to noon.

Where: The Market at Pepper Place, 2930 Third Ave. South, Birmingham, in the parking lot next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Cost: Free.

Learn more at driveelectricalalabama.com.

Waves of Woodlawn

The Woodlawn Street Market in Birmingham is shaking things up, starting with its first event of the year, with a variety of live music in community spaces such as the Woodlawn Theatre, Voltron Screen Printing and 55th Place Jazz. The market takes place Saturday, April 20, from 4-8 p.m. “Waves of Woodlawn,” a Woodlawn Street Market remix, will feature vendors and food in Woodlawn’s historic commercial district. Vendor and artist announcements will be updated on Facebook.

Sozo Safari at the Birmingham Zoo

Join the Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda for a walk on the African Trail at the Birmingham Zoo. In addition to the performance, the Sozo Safari will feature a DJ, pizza dinner, photo booth, games and opportunities to feed elephants and giraffes. Prices range from $30 for individual tickets to $170 for a family pack of six tickets. Proceeds benefit the ministry of Sozo Children. The all-ages event will take place Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m. For ticket information or to learn more about the performance, visit sozochildren.org. Learn more about Sozo’s recent collaboration with another Birmingham-based charity here.

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform at the Birmingham Zoo April 20. The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform at the Birmingham Zoo April 20. The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda will perform at the Birmingham Zoo April 20.

Talladega Superspeedway

Spring race weekend events:

April 19, noon: NASCAR Practice and Qualifying Day. Purchase tickets here.

April 20, 11:30 a.m.: General Tire 200. Purchase tickets here.

April 20, 3 p.m.: Ag-Pro 300. Purchase tickets here.

April 20: “The Mane Event: Mullet Edition.” Participation information and guidelines are here.

April 20: Saturday Night Concert. Performances by Tim Dugger and Walker Hayes are open to infield campers and Sunday ticketholders. Learn more here.

April 21, 2 p.m.: Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series. Purchase tickets here.

Click here for the complete race weekend schedule and here for race day extras.

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Winston County) will take place April 18-19. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, email Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com. Renew Our Rivers is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Dates are subject to change. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Renew Our Rivers started 2024 with a cleanup of Valley Creek in Birmingham. (Teisha Wallace / Alabama News Center) Divers from Found It Dive Services participated in the Renew Our Rivers cleanup of Lake Martin during the first weekend in November. (contributed)

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions face the DC Defenders Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the Stallions’ complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on X, Facebook and Instagram.

Hangout tickets

The Hangout Music Festival hits the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 17-19, featuring Zach Bryan, Lana Del Ray and Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike and numerous other artists. For festival tickets and lodging packages, visit hangoutmusicfest.com.

Huntsville Crawfish Festival

The MidCity District of Huntsville is hosting its annual Crawfish Festival Saturday, April 20, with more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish. A team of Louisiana chefs will be transporting fresh crawfish to boil on site. Tickets are $60 and include all-you-can-eat crawfish, sausage, corn and potatoes, access to the event, kids’ zone, live music and entertainment, vendors and food trucks. Tickets for $25 include entry to the event, access to the kids’ zone, live music and entertainment, vendors and food trucks. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefit Kids to Love.

Music lineup:

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Yonder Mountain String Band.

6:15-7:45 p.m.: Hot 8 Brass Band.

4-5:30 p.m.: Pat Jamar.

2-3:30 p.m.: Admiral Phunk.

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Calhoun Community College Show Band.

To purchase tickets, visit the website.