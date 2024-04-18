James Spann: Warm day for Alabama, with a few spotty showers or storms

James Spann forecasts the warmest day of the week for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARM APRIL DAY: Temperatures return to the 80s across all of Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We will mention the chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms this afternoon or tonight, but nothing too widespread.

Friday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with a high in the low 80s; a few scattered showers or storms are possible with the approach of a surface front, but no washout.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: That front will sag slowly southward across Alabama over the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers; the high will be in the 70s. On Sunday, a wave of low pressure along the front will bring widespread rain to the state. Still, it won’t rain all day, and amounts should be one-half inch or less for most places. It will be much cooler over the northern half of the state Sunday, with temperatures holding in the 50s all day; it will be a sharp change from the recent warmth.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather returns to Alabama Monday and Tuesday with a warming trend; the high will be around 70 Monday, followed by upper 70s Tuesday. The latest global model suggests there could be a few rounds of showers or thunderstorms over the latter half of the week, but still nothing to suggest any severe storm or heavy rain threat. The high will be close to 80 Wednesday through Friday.

RACE WEEKEND: A few passing showers are likely Saturday at the Talladega Superspeedway, but there is a decent chance they get the races in with a high in the 70s. The weather Sunday will be more problematic with rain expected to be more widespread. Still, it won’t rain all day. There is a chance they get the Geico 500 in, but there is a chance it will have to be run Monday, when dry weather returns to Alabama.

Sunday will be sharply cooler, with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s with a cool north breeze.

ON THIS DATE IN 1906: At 5:12 a.m., a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit San Francisco. A devastating fire soon broke out in the city and lasted for several days. About 3,000 people died, and more than 80% of San Francisco was destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F4 tornado moved through northern Sumter County in west Alabama; two people were killed as 18 homes were destroyed near Panola. Farm buildings were destroyed near Ramer. Several homes were damaged or destroyed near Fitzpatrick, where injuries occurred. This may have been a family of tornadoes.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.