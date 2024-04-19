Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show took excitement to new heights in Alabama

The 2024 Maxwell Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show is in the books, and by all accounts, it was more successful than any previous air show held at the central Alabama, Air Force base.

It’s not surprising, considering it had been seven years since Maxwell Air Force Base hosted its last air show.

An estimated 200,000 spectators either came through the gates April 6-7 to view the latest spectacle or watched it live online. The 2017 air show drew an estimated in-person crowd of 135,000.

Headlining this year’s show were the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team. It was the first time the Navy jets performed at a Maxwell show, and their performance added an exclamation point to the service’s Navy Week in Montgomery.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) U.S. Air Force Capt. Lynn Phu, assigned to the 42nd Medical Group, hands out toys during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter) Two veterans watch as a plane descends from the sky during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyrique Barquet) Spectators attend the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) A plane performs an aerial demonstration in preparation for the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Tyrique Barquet)

The Blue Angels started off show week by giving teacher Catherine Kenny a hometown hero flight. Kenny, a 26-year educator, helped develop a Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Connections in Education curriculum, which has impacted thousands of students since 2007. They also flew a local television reporter on a separate flight.

Additionally, the Blue Angels, among other military performers, made special visits throughout the River Region community to inspire the next generation of aviators. The visits ramped up the excitement leading into the weekend show.

The weekend itself started early on April 5 with a massive STEM Expo on base, taking up real estate in two hangars and a fitness center annex. The Expo exposed nearly 4,000 regional middle school and high school students to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Expo continued through the weekend, adding that extra “something” that had never been done at this scale before at a Maxwell air show.

Along with the Blue Angels, other military performers wowing the crowd were the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, who treated the reigning Miss Alabama with a tandem jump on April 6.

Static displays across the airfield included several aircraft from World War II to present day. Visitors got up close and personal with fighters such as a P-51 Mustang with its signature red tail, flown by the famed “Tuskegee Airmen” during World War II, to the current red tail, a fifth generation F-35 Lightning II flown by the Alabama National Guard 187th Fighter Wing stationed in Montgomery. It also included the first of the Air Force Reserve 908th Airlift Wing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, a Maxwell mission partner.

The success of the air show would not have been possible without an all-hands effort by the men and women serving and working at Maxwell-Gunter airbase and the support of surrounding communities, said Maxwell leadership.

While no final decision has been made, base officials hope to host another air show in two or three years.