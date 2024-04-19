James Spann: Rain for Alabama at times over the weekend; turning much cooler

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A few isolated showers have formed over north Alabama this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky, but much of the state is dry. Temperatures are in the 80s over south Alabama, where the sky is partly sunny. We will maintain the chance of a few widely scattered showers or storms through early tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or storms possible — not raining all day and not raining everywhere. There will be a big range of temperatures across the state thanks to a surface front dropping southward; the high will be in the 60s over the Tennessee Valley, but parts of south Alabama will reach the low 80s.

Rain will be more widespread Sunday as a wave of low pressure forms on a surface front over south Alabama. It still won’t be an all-day rain, but rain is likely a decent part of the day with highs only in the 50s over the northern counties, about 20 degrees below average for this time of the year.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air returns Sunday night, and Alabama’s weather looks rain-free most of the week with a warming trend. Some colder spots across north Alabama could reach the upper 30s early Monday morning, but the high will be in the upper 70s by Wednesday. RACE WEEKEND: A few passing showers are possible at the Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, but there’s a pretty good chance they get the races in. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 70s. Sunday’s weather continues to look wet and cold for April, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the day. Some of the high-resolution models have backed off on the coverage of the rain Sunday, so there is still some hope they get the Geico 500 in, but there is also a real chance the race could be delayed until Monday, when dry air returns to the state.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: A deadly tornado outbreak occurred across central Illinois, killing 21 people. The first tornado touched down near Hardin, traveling northeast through Carrollton, then skimmed the south side of Springfield. At Carrollton, a teacher was killed as she held the door of the school shut, saving the lives of her students.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A major storm system produced 10 tornadoes in Texas, one of which virtually annihilated the town of Sweetwater. The tornado struck at the unlikely time of 7:17 a.m. One person was killed and 100 were injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Eighteen tornadoes touched down across Alabama; one person was killed in Marshall County in the Asbury community.

