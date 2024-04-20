Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Get ready to elevate your dinner game with this mouth-watering roasted Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin with Pepper Jelly Glaze recipe, a dish that promises to be a feast for the senses. At its heart, we have a succulent pork loin roast, tender and juicy, enveloped in a snug wrap of bacon. The bacon infuses the pork with moisture and an irresistible deep, smoky flavor that permeates every bite, ensuring that no dry pork makes it to your plate.

But the real showstopper is the glaze — a tangy, sweet and gently spicy pepper jelly sauce that lovingly coats the bacon-wrapped creation. It’s this glaze that truly takes the dish over the top, adding a layer of complexity and zest that beautifully balances the smokiness of the bacon and the natural succulence of the pork loin. As it caramelizes in the oven, the glaze creates a glistening finish that’s not only a delight for the taste buds but a feast for the eyes as well.

This recipe isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience. Each slice delivers a symphony of flavors and textures, from the crispness of the bacon to the fork-tender pork, all united under the glaze’s vibrant kick. Perfect for special occasions or a luxurious weekend dinner, it’s a dish designed to impress and satisfy. Get ready to be showered with compliments, because your family is going to love this pork recipe.

I recently made it for Easter lunch, and everyone just loved it. It was so juicy it ran all over my cutting board and down the cabinets. A delicious mess, for sure.

Pork shines as an ideal choice for those hectic week-night dinners, thanks to its fast cooking time and versatility. Quick-cooking cuts like pork chops and tenderloin can go from fridge to plate in a flash, offering a wholesome meal without a ton of time in the kitchen. Its ability to pair with a bunch of flavors and cuisines — from the savory depths of Italian dishes to the vibrant zest of Asian stir-fries — means your taste buds will never get bored, keeping dinner exciting.

Beyond its culinary flexibility, pork is also kind to your wallet and rich in nutrients, making it a double win for busy families. Economical cuts provide substantial meals without a hefty price tag, while the meat packs a nutritional punch with high-quality protein and essential vitamins. It has the added convenience of being slow-cooker friendly.

What’s the difference between a pork loin, a pork loin roast and a pork tenderloin?

Pork loin: This is a large cut from the pig’s back, extending from the shoulder to the rear. It may come with the bones in or be deboned. Pork loin is a versatile cut that can be used for a variety of cooking methods, including roasting and slicing into chops. It’s substantial in size, making it a good choice for meals intended to serve multiple people.

Pork loin roast: This term refers to a specific preparation of pork loin. It’s a portion of the pork loin that has been trimmed and is often sold boneless for the purpose of roasting. The pork loin roast is essentially a ready-to-cook piece of the larger pork loin, intended to be cooked whole.

Pork tenderloin: The pork tenderloin is a different cut entirely, located beneath the loin, along the backbone. It is much smaller and known for its tenderness. Pork tenderloin cooks quickly and is suitable for quick meals. It is also leaner than the pork loin, requiring careful cooking to avoid drying out.

How do I keep my pork loin from being dry?

I often get questions from readers about the best way to cook pork loin so it doesn’t dry out. Here are a few tips:

Use a two-temperature cooking method: Start by roasting the pork loin at high heat (around 400 degrees) for the first 15 minutes to develop a golden crust. Then, reduce the oven temperature to about 350 degrees to finish cooking. This method helps seal in the juices. The roast will take 20 to 30 minutes per pound to cook in total, in most cases. Monitor the internal temperature: The key to a juicy pork loin is not overcooking it. Use a digital thermometer to check the internal temperature of the meat. Remove the pork from the oven when it reaches 145 degrees. It will continue to cook slightly from residual heat, reaching the perfect level of doneness. Let the pork rest: After removing the pork loin from the oven, let it rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, ensuring every slice is moist. Choose the right cut: Opt for a pork loin roast, which is slightly fattier than a pork tenderloin. The extra fat contributes to a moister, more flavorful result.

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Click here for a printable recipe.

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Resting time: 10 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 (2 to 3-pound) boneless pork loin roast (not pork tenderloin)

5 to 6 slices bacon

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup pepper jelly

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil for easy cleanup, if desired.

Remove the pork loin roast from the packaging and place it on the baking sheet. Use paper towels to dab the surface of the meat dry.

In a small bowl, make a paste with the minced garlic, salt and pepper.

Rub the garlic paste over the entire pork roast.

Wrap the bacon around the pork roast, covering it and tucking the ends of the bacon under the pork loin roast.

Place in the oven and roast at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350 degrees and roast for an additional 40 to 50 minutes, or until an instant-read meat thermometer reads 145 degrees. Remove from the oven.

Place the pepper jelly in a small bowl and microwave in 10-second intervals until melted.

Stir the white wine vinegar into the jelly.

Turn the oven to broil. Liberally brush the pepper jelly glaze over the bacon-wrapped pork loin.

Return to the oven and broil until the bacon is crispy and the glaze is bubbly.

Remove from the oven and allow the meat to rest for 10 minutes.

Slice and serve with leftover glaze, if desired.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information – calories 277 kilocalories, carbohydrates 8 grams, protein 34 grams, fat 11 grams, saturated fat 4 grams, polyunsaturated fat 1 gram, monounsaturated fat 5 grams, trans fat 0.02 grams, cholesterol 98 milligrams, sodium 455 milligrams, potassium 574 milligrams, fiber 0.2 grams, sugar 5 grams, vitamin A 6IU, vitamin C 1 milligram, calcium 13 milligrams, iron 1 milligram.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”