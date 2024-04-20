Scott Martin: Showers for Alabama at times through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SATURDAY: We anticipate mostly cloudy skies enveloping central Alabama, with the possibility of showers emerging across the southern regions during the morning. As we progress through the day, these chances are expected to expand, encompassing all locales by the afternoon. There’s a slight potential for a few robust storms over southern Alabama, prompting a marginal risk along and south of the US-80 and I-85 corridors. Temperature-wise, expect highs to span from the mid 60s in the northwest to the lower 80s in the southeast.

SUNDAY: The likelihood of rain remains elevated during the morning, gradually tapering off as we move from north to south. Any thunderstorm activity should be confined to southeastern Alabama. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

THE WORK WEEK: On Monday, a ridge will build in from the west, ushering in clear skies and a rise in temperatures, with highs in the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday continues the warming trend with abundant sunshine, offering highs in the 70s. Wednesday sees further warming under sunny skies, with highs in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

As we approach Thursday, a weak shortwave may traverse the northern fringes of the state, potentially triggering a few showers in the Tennessee Valley. However, this system is expected to dissipate before reaching central Alabama, leaving mainly sunny skies in its wake and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Looking toward Friday, a frontal system will approach, though we anticipate remaining dry throughout the day with partly to mostly sunny skies prevailing and highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

