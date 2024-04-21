Auburn University helps grow talent and drive innovation in the Tennessee Valley

Auburn University’s presence and impact in the Rocket City are ever-present and on the rise. This point was underscored at the April 12 meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees at the Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus in Huntsville.

In 2022, Auburn moved into the former LogiCore location in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park. The decision to take over an existing building on 9 acres in Alabama’s largest city puts Auburn faculty and researchers at the front door of numerous defense and aerospace collaborators, including Redstone Arsenal.

The AU Research and Innovation Campus is a multimillion-dollar collaboration engine, conference center and research space that extends Auburn’s expertise and resources to defense, space and law enforcement agencies.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts noted that Auburn’s relationship with the Rocket City stretches back to the birth of the Marshall Space Flight Center in 1960. Brooks Moore, a 1948 Auburn electrical engineering alumnus, was a charter member of the center. He died this month at age 97.

Battle said Auburn’s Research and Innovation Campus is not only in the country’s second-largest research park, but in a city “run by engineers, many of which are Auburn alumni.”

“Auburn has been a part of our success forever and ever,” he said, crediting alumni such as Moore and trustee Mike DeMaioribus, the former executive vice president from Dynetics Inc. in Huntsville.

“This city is built on knowledge and innovation, and that’s what you (Auburn University) bring to the table,” Battle said.

Joseph Pelfrey, the new director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, talked about being from a small town and the first in his family to earn a four-year college degree. He praised Auburn faculty and staff for their support and dedication.

“They saw my capacity for success, even if it didn’t reflect in my test scores. And that is Auburn,” he said.

As NASA and Marshall have high aspirations for missions to the moon and Mars, Pelfrey said, “Auburn men and women are working every day to enable those goals.”

Roberts accepted a token of appreciation from Pelfrey, a framed flag that was flown on Artemis I.

Auburn’s research mission

Research at Auburn is big business, and it requires activity throughout Alabama and beyond. Auburn’s research expenditures have doubled since 2013, and in the last five years, new extramural awards have exceeded $1.2 billion.

Recently, Auburn secured the largest research contract in university history — $50 million — to help the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center boost its modernization efforts. The project will be facilitated through the Auburn University Applied Research Institute at the Huntsville campus and rely extensively on research expertise from Auburn’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence and the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems.

The university this month announced a new partnership with the Space Development Agency to provide logistical and technical support at Redstone Arsenal. A U.S. Space Force flag now flies in front of Auburn’s Research and Innovation Campus.

Homegrown talent

More than 3,000 current Auburn undergraduate and graduate students are from the Tennessee Valley region of Alabama, with the majority from Madison and Limestone counties. Nearly 30% of these students are studying engineering.

More than 18,000 Auburn alumni call the Tennessee Valley home. Nearly 30% earned degrees from the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, with top degree choices in electrical, mechanical and aerospace engineering.

The largest employers of these alumni include Dynetics, Huntsville Hospital, Boeing, Teledyne-Brown Engineering, Adtran, Hexagon Safety and Infrastructure, NASA and Huntsville City Schools.

Pelfrey, the new Marshall Space Flight Center director, earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Auburn in 2000. Fellow Auburn alumnus Todd May, a 1990 materials engineering graduate, served as the center’s director from 2016 to 2018.

Growing Alabama’s agricultural economy

Agriculture is a key economic driver for the region and the state, and a major focus of Auburn’s land-grant mission. With the support of five full-time Tennessee Valley Research and Extension Center (TVREC) staff, Auburn researchers and Extension specialists actively conduct more than 55 agricultural experiments a year aimed at helping farmers enhance productivity and practices, while also improving profitability.

In an effort to help farmers realize more profitable pastures, Auburn researchers are exploring the use of feed byproducts to reduce pasture fertilization costs while improving beef cattle growth and health. Alabama beef cattle production represents $500 million in annual farm gate receipts.

Other Auburn researchers and Extension specialists are working with farmers at TVREC to explore optimal barley varieties to support Alabama’s 40-plus craft breweries and the state’s craft brew economy, while others are evaluating regional performance and enhanced profitability of a shorter corn variety that requires less water and nutrients, and is more tolerant to wind and environmental pressures.

Partnerships

Auburn Outreach engages Tennessee Valley partners, communities, businesses, schools and governments to help residents meet their educational goals and improve their quality of life.

More than 200 people participate annually in regional continuing education and economic development programs. Nearly 1,000 students from under-resourced Tennessee Valley communities have improved access to post-secondary education through the GEAR UP Achieve initiative.

Full-time faculty from Auburn’s Harrison College of Pharmacy are affiliated with the University of Alabama Family Medicine program in Huntsville, providing clinical care for more than 100 inpatients per week in the Huntsville Hospital and more than 30 patients per week in outpatient clinics.

In the Research and Innovation Campus, experimentation with co-located laboratories will allow Auburn research professionals and students to conduct research and development across a range of technology readiness levels to help customers overcome national security, aerospace and biotechnology challenges.

These laboratories will facilitate expansion in Huntsville of high-profile Auburn research programs, such as advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, biotechnology, quantum metrology, cyber and critical infrastructure security and assured position, navigation and timing.

To elevate Auburn’s ability to conduct space research, facilities are available for use as an operations center for NASA, the Department of Defense and private sector missions.

Inside the AU Research and Innovation Campus

Auburn University Applied Research Institute (AUARI) operates within the Research and Innovation Campus, providing 40,000 square feet of laboratory space for Auburn faculty and students to conduct research and development to help customers overcome national security, aerospace and biotechnology challenges.

Last fall, Auburn announced a partnership between AUARI and Huntsville energy consultants Trideum Corporation, for AUARI to facilitate a $1.1 million award supporting the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center’s Mission Based — Multi Domain Operations Test Environment.

As part of the 18-month project, a team composed of AUARI engineers as well as graduate students and faculty members from Auburn’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering will use model-based systems engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help the Redstone Test Center better support Army operational and developmental testing.

In addition to the research and technical aspects, the Research and Innovation Campus showcases rotating exhibits from the university’s Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art and original works by artist Gamaliel Rodríguez.

Through the end of the year, the campus will also feature portraits of Auburn’s astronaut alumni — Jan Davis, Hank Hartfield, Ken Mattingly, Kathryn Thornton, Jim Voss and Clifton Curtis Williams — before they return to Auburn.

Thornton and Hartfield are alumni of the College of Sciences and Mathematics, while the others are graduates of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.