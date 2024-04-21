Hundreds of K-12 students take part in Alabama Robotics Competition
About 300 K-12 students from across Alabama were in Tuscaloosa recently to take part in the Alabama Robotics Competition hosted by the University of Alabama College of Engineering.
The competition introduces students to computer science and teaches basic programming skills through interactive challenges. Teams are judged on their programming skills by writing programs onsite designed to navigate their robots across a series of obstacle courses.
UA has hosted the Alabama Robotics Competition since 2011. In addition to the students, hundreds of teachers, volunteers and family members also attended the event.
Award recipients
Grades K-5
- First place: Verner Elementary School – Verner Fourth Grade.
- Second place: James E. Williams Elementary School – Electric Coders.
- Third place: McBride Elementary School – Fourth Grade.
- Fourth place: Central Elementary School – Tech Queens of Central.
- Fifth place: Rock Quarry Elementary School – Team A.
- Sixth place: Walnut Grove Elementary School – Robodogs 2.
Grades 6-8
- First place: Calera Middle School – Calera Eagles.
- Second place: Northridge Middle School – Jags 2.
- Third place: Northridge Middle School – Jags 1.
- Fourth place: Greensboro Middle School – The Erudite Society 1.
Grades 9-12
- First place: Northridge High School – Jags 2.
- Second place: Stanhope Elmore High School – SEHS SkillsUSA Robotics.
- Third place: Bryant High School – The Missing Elephants Masterminds.
- Fourth place: Brookwood High School – Panther Tech.