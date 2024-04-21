Hundreds of K-12 students take part in Alabama Robotics Competition

About 300 K-12 students from across Alabama were in Tuscaloosa recently to take part in the Alabama Robotics Competition hosted by the University of Alabama College of Engineering.

The competition introduces students to computer science and teaches basic programming skills through interactive challenges. Teams are judged on their programming skills by writing programs onsite designed to navigate their robots across a series of obstacle courses.

UA has hosted the Alabama Robotics Competition since 2011. In addition to the students, hundreds of teachers, volunteers and family members also attended the event.

More than 300 Alabama K-12 students gathered at the Alabama Robotics Competition at the University of Alabama to program robots to run through a series of obstacle courses. (contributed) More than 300 Alabama K-12 students gathered at the Alabama Robotics Competition at the University of Alabama to program robots to run through a series of obstacle courses. (contributed)

Award recipients

Grades K-5

Grades 6-8

First place: Calera Middle School – Calera Eagles.

Second place: Northridge Middle School – Jags 2.

Third place: Northridge Middle School – Jags 1.

Fourth place: Greensboro Middle School – The Erudite Society 1.

Grades 9-12