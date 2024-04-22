Alabama Power Foundation grants funding to organizations that protect nature, beautify state

For nearly 35 years, the Alabama Power Foundation has moved “Alabama the beautiful” to greater heights.

Indeed, foundation grants and gifts to nonprofits, towns and cities throughout the state are integral to the environmental efforts that are moving Alabama forward to a greener, brighter future.

In 2023, the Alabama Power Foundation granted more than $950,000 to support programs and organizations that conserve resources, deliver unique solutions to difficult challenges and share the beauty of the Yellowhammer State.

This year, in celebration of Earth Month, the foundation will award a total of $100,000 to 10 nonprofits across the state that work to protect and share Alabama’s natural resources.

“We wanted to shine a light on organizations that are working to protect and share Alabama’s natural resources by making these surprise grants,” said Staci Brown Brooks, Alabama Power Foundation president. “By supporting these environmental stewardship projects and initiatives, we join these partners and Alabama communities in supporting – and enjoying – the biodiversity and beauty of our great state.”

Mobile APSO members helped Audubon Alabama by building birdhouses for vulnerable nesting birds at Gulf State Park. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Mobile APSO members were pleased with their work to protect vulnerable nesting birds at Gulf State Park. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

Recipients of this funding include: Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Alabama Audubon, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, Cawaco RC&D – Cool Green Trees Project, Alabama Wildlife Center, Tuscaloosa County Schools – K12 Agriscience Farm, Henry County Groundwater Festival and Classroom in the Forest, Friends of Lake Eufaula – Earth Day Cleanup, and Cahaba River Society.

The Foundation also offers grant programs that align with its environmental stewardship focus area, including both Good Roots and Gateway grants.

Through Good Roots, annual grants of up to $1,000 each to cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit groups help beautify and strengthen communities with tree planting and beautification projects. Those efforts benefit the environment, support recreation and help boost economic development.

Cahaba River Society volunteers do cleanups. (Alabama News Center) Cahaba River Society volunteers help preserve the river shed’s health. (Alabama News Center) A foundation gift to the Alabama Wildlife Center helps in rehabilitating injured raptors, as well as helping other species. (Alabama News Center) The Cawaco organization assists central Alabama communities. (Alabama News Center) Samford University students got an up-close view of plant life on the Gulf Coast, with tutelage from an expert at Dauphin Island Sea Lab. (Alabama News Center) A foundation grant to Kreher Preserve & Nature Center in Auburn, Alabama, helped provide signage. (Alabama News Center) A foundation grant to Kreher Preserve & Nature Center in Auburn, Alabama, is helping today’s visitors and future generations to enjoy spectacular, natural areas. (Alabama News Center) A foundation grant to Kreher Preserve & Nature Center in Auburn, Alabama, is helping today’s visitors and future generations to enjoy spectacular, natural areas. (Alabama News Center) A foundation gift to Friends of Lake Eufaula assists in work to clean and protect the watershed. (Alabama News Center)

Annual Gateway grants, up to $2,500, are given to support communities’ economic development and tourism. The funds are used for welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.

This past year, Good Roots grants were awarded to Cultured Pearls, Friends of Winnataska and the town of Rockford, Alabama, while a Students to Stewards grant was given to Flomaton Elementary School.

Alabama Power employees and their families are also involved in supporting environmental efforts across the state, volunteering their time and resources through the Alabama Power Service Organization.

In 2023, numerous APSO members worked on projects that beautified communities, such as participating in cleanups, building planter boxes and working in community gardens. Since 2000, hundreds of APSO volunteers have also worked in Renew Our Rivers cleanups, which help keep Alabama’s water and natural land resources clean and beautiful.

“At Alabama Power, our mission is to continuously elevate the state, keeping customers at the center of what we do,” said Berdis Blanding, president of the Alabama Power Service Organization. “APSO is the conduit that further engages our customers and communities alike – our members are committed to being the hands and feet of our business strategy through volunteer activities. As we celebrate Earth Month, it is important to highlight the work of APSO in preserving the biodiversity of our state.”

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to supporting families and empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Learn more at powerofgood.com.