Alabama Power Foundation grants funding to organizations that protect nature, beautify state
For nearly 35 years, the Alabama Power Foundation has moved “Alabama the beautiful” to greater heights.
Indeed, foundation grants and gifts to nonprofits, towns and cities throughout the state are integral to the environmental efforts that are moving Alabama forward to a greener, brighter future.
In 2023, the Alabama Power Foundation granted more than $950,000 to support programs and organizations that conserve resources, deliver unique solutions to difficult challenges and share the beauty of the Yellowhammer State.
This year, in celebration of Earth Month, the foundation will award a total of $100,000 to 10 nonprofits across the state that work to protect and share Alabama’s natural resources.
“We wanted to shine a light on organizations that are working to protect and share Alabama’s natural resources by making these surprise grants,” said Staci Brown Brooks, Alabama Power Foundation president. “By supporting these environmental stewardship projects and initiatives, we join these partners and Alabama communities in supporting – and enjoying – the biodiversity and beauty of our great state.”
Recipients of this funding include: Dauphin Island Sea Lab, Alabama Audubon, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, Cawaco RC&D – Cool Green Trees Project, Alabama Wildlife Center, Tuscaloosa County Schools – K12 Agriscience Farm, Henry County Groundwater Festival and Classroom in the Forest, Friends of Lake Eufaula – Earth Day Cleanup, and Cahaba River Society.
The Foundation also offers grant programs that align with its environmental stewardship focus area, including both Good Roots and Gateway grants.
Through Good Roots, annual grants of up to $1,000 each to cities, counties, schools, towns and nonprofit groups help beautify and strengthen communities with tree planting and beautification projects. Those efforts benefit the environment, support recreation and help boost economic development.
Annual Gateway grants, up to $2,500, are given to support communities’ economic development and tourism. The funds are used for welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.
This past year, Good Roots grants were awarded to Cultured Pearls, Friends of Winnataska and the town of Rockford, Alabama, while a Students to Stewards grant was given to Flomaton Elementary School.
Alabama Power employees and their families are also involved in supporting environmental efforts across the state, volunteering their time and resources through the Alabama Power Service Organization.
In 2023, numerous APSO members worked on projects that beautified communities, such as participating in cleanups, building planter boxes and working in community gardens. Since 2000, hundreds of APSO volunteers have also worked in Renew Our Rivers cleanups, which help keep Alabama’s water and natural land resources clean and beautiful.
“At Alabama Power, our mission is to continuously elevate the state, keeping customers at the center of what we do,” said Berdis Blanding, president of the Alabama Power Service Organization. “APSO is the conduit that further engages our customers and communities alike – our members are committed to being the hands and feet of our business strategy through volunteer activities. As we celebrate Earth Month, it is important to highlight the work of APSO in preserving the biodiversity of our state.”
The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to supporting families and empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Learn more at powerofgood.com.