James Spann: Warmer days ahead, with a few showers Thursday

WARMING TREND AHEAD: We have another very cool morning across Alabama with temperatures mostly in the 40s; a few colder spots have reached the upper 30s. Look for a high in the 70s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weather stays dry Wednesday with a high between 75 and 80 degrees.

We will continue to mention the chance of a few showers Thursday, but rain amounts will be light, and some places won’t see a drop. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 70s for most places.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An upper ridge will deflect the rain- and storm-producing systems well to the west and north of Alabama; our weather looks warm and dry with partly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A weakening front will bring the chance of showers to Alabama Monday and possibly Tuesday, but severe storms are not expected, with the main dynamic support passing far to the north. The weather looks dry Wednesday through Friday; the week will be warm with highs in the 80s. There’s still no sign of any high-impact weather (flooding, severe storms, etc.) for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days.

RAIN UPDATE: Here is a look at rain totals so far this year, and the departure from average:

Montgomery — 25.76 inches (8 inches above average)

Muscle Shoals — 24.13 inches (5.95 inches above average)

Tuscaloosa — 21.01 (2.08 above average)

Dothan — 19.5 (1.46 above average)

Birmingham — 19.11 (0.32 below average)

Mobile — 18.21 (1.57 below average)

Huntsville — 18.14 (0.89 below average)

Anniston — 17.9 (0.69 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1948: A three-block-long section was devastated at the edge of Ionia, Iowa, in Chickasaw County by an estimated F4 tornado. Six homes and a church were leveled, and nine other homes were severely damaged. Two deaths occurred in the collapse of the Huffman Implement Store. Overall, the tornado killed five people and injured 25.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: A horrific hailstorm moved southeast from Pennsylvania across Garrett County, Maryland, and into the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Some communities saw a third of the homes with siding and roof damage. Some required total replacement. Windows were broken, cars dented and windshields smashed. Piles of shredded plant debris were left on the ground in the storm path.

