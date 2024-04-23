Student at Alabama’s Samford University is on deck for a ‘Banana Ball’ summer

McKinley Johnston, a student at Alabama’s Samford University, is gearing up for what’s bound to be an interesting summer internship, with the Savannah Bananas.

Known for their engaging fan experiences, the Savannah Bananas baseball team are loved by millions on Tik Tok for their choreographed dances and untraditional game of “Banana Ball.”

Since their first season in 2016, the team has sold out every game they’ve played, according to the team’s website.

Last year, the Bananas brought its 2023 world tour to Birmingham, playing games at both Regions Field and historic Rickwood Field. In all, the team played 87 games in 33 cities in 21 states in 2023, according to the website. Over 500,000 fans saw the team in person and more than 7 million more watched the team’s broadcasts. The team closed the season with a game in Cooperstown, New York, and an exhibit at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Johnston, a sophomore with a sports marketing concentration in Samford’s Brock School of Business, will be going on tour with the team as an entertainment and promotions intern, and will assist them in various marketing efforts. This year, among the team’s many stops, the Bananas are slated to play in six Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums. The first-ever Banana Ball game in an MLB stadium took place March 9 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

During her summer internship, Johnston will be brainstorming new promotion ideas, picking contestants, and coordinating the setup and breakdown of the team’s “Plaza Party.”

“I’m excited to be a part of an organization like the Savannah Bananas,” she said. “There are several new ideas being debuted at each game and no two games are alike. It’s hard not to like the Bananas, especially because everything is geared towards making sure the fan is having the ultimate experience possible.”

Johnston’s career goal is to work in the world of sports marketing, specifically in the digital media space.

As she steps up to the plate for her internship with the Savannah Bananas, Johnston hopes to hit a homerun in helping revolutionize the fan experience in sports marketing.

A version of this story was originally published on the Samford University website.