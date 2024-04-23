Watch video of 110-year-old Alabama Power steam plant being demolished

Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden was demolished April 20, ending a 110-year history for the power company’s first steam plant.

RELATED: Alabama Power’s Plant Gadsden slated for demolition after 110-year history

Wayne Edwards, who had the longest tenure as the plant’s manager, pushed the ceremonial plunger to kick off the explosions that brought down the boiler building and the tower. Watch the video below to see the dramatic ending for the historic plant.