Can’t Miss Alabama: Events include Magic City Art Connection, ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

Magic City Art Connection

Whether you are a newbie to the art world, are just curious or an avid collector, there will be thousands of works of art on exhibit to add to your collection April 26-28 at the 41st annual Magic City Art Connection (MCAC) at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. MCAC will spotlight 150 juried fine artists from the region, state and around the country. Add to the art collecting experience at the 27th annual Corks & Chefs: A Taste of Birmingham. The tasting event will gather chefs, caterers, bartenders, brewers, vintners and distillers from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of the three-day festival. Six culinary features will be presented each day alongside a selection of wine, cocktails, craft beer, spirits, coffee and seated tasting seminars. Visit magiccityart.com for the complete lineup and ticket information.

Magic City Art Connection will host its annual spring arts festival at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in the heart of Birmingham April 26-28. (contributed) Magic City Art Connection will host its annual spring arts festival at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in the heart of Birmingham April 26-28. (contributed) Magic City Art Connection will host its annual spring arts festival at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in the heart of Birmingham April 26-28. (contributed)

Last Rose of Summer. (Dan Bynum) Magic City Art Connection will host its annual spring arts festival at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in the heart of Birmingham April 26-28. (contributed)

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Memphis 901 FC at Protective Stadium Saturday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information. Alabama Power is among the sponsors.

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’

Based on the Hollywood romantic movie, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”). The production runs April 30-May 5 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Tickets are available through broadwayinbirmingham.com.

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ is based on the 1990 film and features original music and lyrics from Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams. (Matthew Murphy / MurphyMade) ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ is based on the 1990 film and features original music and lyrics from Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams. (Matthew Murphy / MurphyMade)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Weiss Lake will take place Saturday, April 27. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For more details, contact Matt Adams at 678-347-5171. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Chilton County Strawberry Festival

The Chilton County Strawberry Festival will highlight all things strawberries Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities include entertainment for all ages, arts, crafts, antiques, an auction, a pageant, Strawberry Run 5K, farmers, producers and food vendors. Click here for the complete schedule. For questions, contact 334-782-4507 or email chiltonstrawberryfestival@gmail.com. Follow along on Facebook. The festival is at Richard H. Wood Memorial Park in Thorsby.

Celebrate the Chilton County Strawberry Festival April 27. (Tammy Gentry / Looking Glass Photography) Celebrate the Chilton County Strawberry Festival April 27. (Tammy Gentry / Looking Glass Photography)

Brother Let’s Talk

Share an evening with actor and author Dondré Whitfield for an intimate discussion that will dive into the art of building and maintaining healthy relationships on Friday, April 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whitfield is a veteran actor with three Emmy and NAACP Image award nominations. Admission is free. Registration is required. The event takes place at Innovation Depot in Birmingham.

Birmingham Folk Festival

The Birmingham Folk Festival (BFF) will showcase diverse expressions of folk music including blues, bluegrass and gospel Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free to all ages. See performances by The Yellow Dandies, The Underwood Spirituals, Early James, Earl “Guitar” Williams Band, Sahi On Ko Djony, The Byrd Family, Premier de America and the Ramsay High School Band on the Avondale Amphitheater main stage. Additionally, BFF will host food trucks, vendor tents, entertainment and educational opportunities spaced throughout three venues: The Rose Garden, Avondale Library and Avondale United Methodist Church. For the complete schedule of events and more information, visit birminghamfolkfest.org. Follow along on Facebook. The social media hashtag is #birminghamfolkfestival. Avondale Park is at 4101 Fifth Ave. South.