Partners explore the mysteries of Alabama’s rush darter

Once a month Dylan Shaw, an Environmental Affairs biologist for Alabama Power, puts on his waterproof waders in hopes of learning something new about the rush darter in the Bankhead National Forest.

Rush darters have been on the federal endangered species list since 2011. They grow to between 2 to 3 inches in length and can live up to three years in freshwater streams. The brownish-yellow fish are found in Winston and Etowah counties and in Turkey Creek in Pinson, and nowhere else in the world.

“Alabama Power is involved in finding out as much as possible about the rush darter population in the Bankhead National Forest,” Shaw said. “We are conducting life history surveys, which aim to figure out the biology of this particular fish, including its reproductive timeline and how that might be affected by changes in rainfall and groundwater.”

In 2023, the U.S. Forest Service sent its Enterprise Groundwater Team to the Bankhead National Forest, Shaw said. This team of experts selects a few sites around the country every year and attempts to answer questions about the unique hydrology found there.

“The team descended on the forest for about a week to assist us with our rush darter life history questions. It went from a small regional project to one that is now getting national attention,” Shaw said.

“We don’t know how many darters there are,” Shaw added. “But the more we look, the more darters we find. There are many questions that need to be answered about the rush darter in the Bankhead National Forest, but the population seems to be persisting.”

Two other darters in central Alabama also are on the federal endangered species list: the vermilion darter and watercress darter.

The vermilion darter can be found only in the upper area of Turkey Creek and lower areas of two tributaries in Jefferson County. (Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) The watercress darter lives in only five locations, all in Alabama’s Jefferson County. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

“The Turkey Creek Nature Preserve in north Jefferson County is one of the biggest strongholds for the vermilion darter,” Shaw said. “The vermilion darter is protected here, and this watershed is the only place on earth where you will find it.”

The watercress darter is known to exist in only a few locations in Jefferson County. Shaw is vice president of the Darter Junior Board, which hosts an annual golf scramble at Roebuck Hawkins Golf Course in Birmingham. The event takes place there for a reason: A spring that runs through the course happens to have one of the largest populations of the watercress darter.

“The spring runs along the golf course, and we are raising funds for the watercress darter by hosting the golf scramble here,” Shaw said. “One of our biggest partners is the Freshwater Land Trust, which works to protect properties around Birmingham that have these fish in their waterways.”

Another annual event that raises money to help protect the darters is the Darter Festival, taking place May 5 at Avondale Brewing in Birmingham. This is the 11th year for the festival, which includes music, food and educational exhibits.

Join in on the fun at the annual Darter Festival May 5 at Avondale Brewing. (contributed)

Join in on the fun at the annual Darter Festival May 5 at Avondale Brewing. (contributed)

“Avondale Brewing donates the space for the Darter Festival,” said Roald Hazelhoff, director of the nonprofit Southern Environmental Center at Birmingham-Southern College. This year, because of the date of the event, Darter Festival will have a Cinco de Mayo theme.

Hazelhoff said the date made it a natural for this year’s festival to partner with the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!) for an event with “fun, Hispanic flavor, with Puerto Rican street food, Venezuelan fare, live entertainment and kids’ activities.”

Proceeds from the festival benefit STEM programs for public schools in Birmingham’s Village Creek watershed, including Barrett and Norwood elementary schools, Bush Hills STEAM Academy and Jackson Olin, Carver and Woodlawn high schools.

Advance general admission tickets to the festival are $10, and advance VIP tickets – which include food from Luna Latin Cuisine and prime seating – are $50. At the door, tickets are $20 for general admission and $60 for VIP. To purchase tickets in advance, click here.

The Alabama Power Foundation is among the supporters of this year’s Darter Festival.