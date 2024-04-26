Tennessee-based MADE SOUTH to expand seasonal market for Southern-made products to Birmingham, Alabama, this fall

For a decade, MADE SOUTH has hosted its annual Holiday Market in Franklin, Tennessee, welcoming patrons to do all of their holiday shopping “with a variety of the finest makers and artisans the South has to offer.”

But this year, MADE SOUTH is expanding its territory … south.

For the first time, MADE SOUTH will host a Fall Market on Oct. 4-5 at the Haven Events venue in Birmingham. Organizers plan for the MADE SOUTH Fall Market to become an annual event in Birmingham that celebrates the best makers, food, drink, music and art in the South.

MADE SOUTH was founded in 2015 by Chris and Kimberly Thomas, who are both residents of Franklin. In 2023, Chris and Katy Richardson joined the MADE SOUTH team with a vision to bring the MADE SOUTH experience to other great Southern cities.

“Being Birmingham residents (we live in Bluff Park), we knew that Birmingham would be a great fit for what a MADE SOUTH market has to offer,” Chris Richardson said in an email to Alabama News Center. “When you think about great southern cities, Birmingham is at the top of that list, and we are excited to put the immense creativity that the Magic City has on display.”

MADE SOUTH Markets are a celebration of southern creativity and culture. Guests will experience a variety of southern creations, including art, handmade goods, unique gifts, maker demonstrations, culinary delights, live entertainment, custom cocktails and more, Richardson said. Tickets will go on sale on July 1, and guests will be able to purchase Friday night VIP tickets or general admission tickets for Saturday.

The deadline to apply to be a vendor at Birmingham’s MADE SOUTH event is 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, April 30. Applications will be reviewed in May, and vendors will be notified by May 31 if they have been accepted into this year’s Fall Market.

“MADE SOUTH Holiday Market is the best and most fun way to complete all of your holiday shopping,” the website states. “It feels awesome to walk away knowing that all of your shopping is done, that you will be giving unique, hand-crafted gifts to your friends and family, and that your purchases were made with wonderful small businesses from all over the South. All of that, plus you had fun doing it.”

MADE SOUTH founders Christopher and Kimberly Thomas met in high school and have been married for 22 years.

In 2011, Christopher’s mother died suddenly, and he began to think about his roots as a fifth generation Tennessean and how he wanted to spend the rest of his life. In 2014, he and Kimberly made the decision for him to step away from a career with celebrity financial advisor Dave Ramsey to become a full-time entrepreneur. Since then, they have launched or invested in several successful brands, including Eli Mason, Good Southerner, Tri-Star Media Group and more.

The flagship is MADE SOUTH where the slogan is “Southern hospitality is our superpower.”

“We strive to create a curated experience for our guests,” Richardson said, “so we take care to select unique, talented vendors that complement one another and exemplify southern creativity.”

IF YOU GO

What: MADE SOUTH Fall Market

Where: Haven Events, 2515 Sixth Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233

When: Shopping hours for guests will be Friday, Oct. 4, from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

In case of rain: This is a 100% indoor event.