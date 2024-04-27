Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies

In my opinion, strawberries and lemons are a match made in springtime heaven. The bright, juicy sweetness of strawberries pairs perfectly with the zesty tang of lemon, creating a flavor combination that’s refreshing, vibrant and truly delightful.

As a dietitian, I love celebrating the season and making treats like Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies. It’s important to embrace a balanced approach to eating, recognizing that all foods have their place in our lives. While some foods may provide a wealth of nutrients, others offer a sense of comfort, celebration and nostalgia that nourish us in different ways.

These Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies are a burst of sunshine and sweetness, perfect for brightening up your day or sharing with loved ones. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to make.

Bonus tip: If you have any leftover strawberry cream cheese frosting, store it in the fridge in an airtight container or zip-top plastic bag. It will stay fresh for up to two weeks, ready to be used for more delicious creations.

Happy baking, y’all.

Strawberry Lemonade Cake Mix Cookies

Serves: 14 cookies

Ingredients

1 box lemon cake mix

1/3 cup oil

2 eggs

Optional: mini lemon wedges for garnish

For the strawberry cream cheese frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened at room temperature

1/3 cup fresh strawberries, mashed or finely chopped

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

5 cups powdered sugar or more if needed

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the lemon cake mix, eggs and vegetable oil in a bowl. Stir until a stiff dough forms. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the baking sheet. Bake for about 9-11 minutes. Cool for about 2-3 minutes on a cookie sheet before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. To make the strawberry cream cheese frosting, beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar one cup at a time to the cream cheese mixture. Add strawberries and incorporate completely. Spread about 1 tablespoon of the strawberry cream cheese frosting on top of each lemon cookie. Add a small lemon wedge on top of each cookie for garnish, if desired. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information (1 cookie with 1 tablespoon of frosting) – calories 261, carbohydrates 37 grams, protein 3 grams, fat 12 grams, saturated fat 4 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugar 23 grams, sodium 270 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.