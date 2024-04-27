Scott Martin: Calm, warm weather for Alabama this weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE WEEKEND: We’ve got some stable, warm weather thanks to a nearby high-pressure system. Expect calm conditions with a mix of high clouds drifting by. While rain and storms are happening southwest of us in Mississippi, we should stay dry today, though there might be a few sprinkles in western Alabama. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.

Sunday will be similar, with the high pressure still influencing our weather, leading to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the same range as today.

THE WORK WEEK: Looking ahead to Monday, a short wave is moving in from the west, possibly bringing a mesoscale convective system our way. Our air will be drier compared to the west, so any storms should weaken as they move in, and we don’t expect severe weather right now. However, keep an eye out for rain and storms, especially in the northern part of our state later in the day. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler as the shortwave moves out, and we’ll likely stay dry except for a few lingering showers in the far east. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday brings a slight warming trend, and there’s another wave to our west that might bring isolated showers or storms. Most areas will see temperatures in the lower to mid 80s, but the southeast could reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be similar, with ridging from the Gulf Coast keeping most activity away, but a few isolated afternoon showers or storms could pop up. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, with a chance of hitting 90 in the southeast.

Friday marks a change as a cold front moves in, bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t likely. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to upper 80s.

