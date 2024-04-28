Alabama State University grad students eligible for $10K scholarship from Sallie Mae, Thurgood Marshall funds

Graduate school students enrolled at Alabama State University are eligible to apply for a $10,000 “Bridging the Dream Scholarship” that is available from the Sallie Mae Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The scholarship’s goal is to support the local community and advance social justice.

To be eligible to apply, one must be enrolled in a master’s or doctoral degree program accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Applications must be submitted no later than May 17 by 11:59 p.m.

Click here to see the official rules.

Graduate students who are interested in the scholarship are required to submit a short video that explains how they will use their degree to exercise “CommUniversity” principles and promote social justice within the ASU campus, as well as throughout the greater Montgomery or River Region community. Applicants must be either United States citizens or permanent residents.