Alabama’s Black Belt Community Foundation turns 20, celebrates long-standing commitment to rural Alabama

For 20 years, the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) has been transforming the lives of south-central Alabama residents like Tamicka Newberry of Selma.

Newberry recently received the keys to a new home as the winner of a raffle, sponsored by BBCF, the Selma Housing Authority and other local partners. She lost her home during the devastating Jan. 12, 2023, tornado that swept through Selma. The lottery-style raffle, which was open only to people whose homes were destroyed by the tornado, helped kick off an effort by the Selma Housing Authority, with support from the BBCF, to give these families the opportunity to purchase homes, with zero money down and zero closing costs.

“I am so very happy and thankful. This is a dream come true for me and my family,” Newberry said. “I can’t begin to thank God for blessing us in this way. I have always dreamed of the day when I could be able to own my own home and have something to pass down to my children and grandchildren. My husband and I are looking forward to moving into our new home, and now we will also have a place for our daughter to come back to when she returns from serving in the military.”

Newberry is among many who have been touched by the BBCF. On May 1, the BBCF is inviting the community to a huge block party to celebrate 20 years of working to make a difference in the Black Belt. As part of the 20th anniversary celebration, there will also be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the organization’s new headquarters in downtown Selma.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed May 1 as “Black Belt Community Foundation Day” to recognize the BBCF for its many contributions and successes across the region.

“Celebrating 20 years of dedicated community service – I want to say what an honor it is to serve the people in this region,” said BBCF President Felecia Lucky. “It is an honor to be the organization that serves its citizens best and that we get to work in service to our communities in the Black Belt and that is a gift that we get to do. Our journey is a reflection of resilience, compassion and dedicated commitment to empowering communities to thrive.”

Making a difference for two decades

The BBCF opened its doors in 2004 with a small budget and only two employees. With the motto “Taking what we have to make what we need,” the BBCF is a grassroots effort, started by community leaders, aimed at providing assistance and resources to the people living in Alabama’s rural Black Belt region.

The BBCF has granted millions of dollars throughout its 12-county service territory during the last 20 years, with more than $4.3 million distributed in 2023. The counties that make up the Black Belt region include Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Wilcox.

The BBCF provides programs and services in the areas of health care, education, disaster relief, the environment, food sustainability, the arts and housing. The group also advocates for resources for the region at local, state, national and international levels.

BBCF Community Engagement Officer Erica Williams said the “secret sauce” that has led to the organization’s overwhelming success through the years is its Community Associates Program, made up of more than 100 volunteers from the 12-county region. They are “boots on the ground,” connecting the BBCF with the needs in the communities they represent and helping to find solutions to those issues.

“It’s not the foundation, the staff that says, ‘OK, this is what’s going to be funded.’ No, those are our community associates,” Williams said in a Montgomery Advertiser article about the community ambassadors. “Those are our eyes and ears in the community. We could not do the things that we do without their assistance.”

Alabama Power and the BBCF

In 2004, the Selma Dallas County Collaborative received a $100,000 planning grant from the Ford Foundation in New York, which was used to help establish the BBCF. From the start, Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation played an integral role in the creation of the BBCF. In fact, retired Alabama Power Governmental Affairs Vice President Julian Smith, who was born and raised in Dallas County, was a founding member of the BBCF board and worked hard to ensure its success.

The Alabama Power Foundation has continued its support through the years, most notably in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading throughout the state and nation. At that time, the Alabama Power Foundation joined the BBCF, Hope Credit Union and other partners to create a program that provided cities and counties across the Black Belt immediate access to capital that could be used to respond to COVID-19-related needs.

“To effect change in the community, we recognize Alabama Power as being a consistent partner,” Lucky said. “Alabama Power has been a consistent partner for the entirety of our existence and has shown commitment to making an impact and difference in the Black Belt.”

Celebrating a legacy

The May 1 festivities have a twofold purpose. Along with celebrating the BBCF’s 20-year anniversary, it is inviting the community to get a sneak peek at its 4,760-square-foot headquarters. The new facility, which is 240% larger than the previous building, features offices for BBCF staff and Head Start preschool administrators, along with space for community gatherings.

The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin with a processional from the old facility. Led by Lucky, BBCF board members and the Selma High School marching band, members of the community will walk two blocks to the new facility on Church Street.

After a brief program, the street will come alive. There will be swag bags filled with goodies, games, a raffle, food and drinks, and entertainment provided by Selma native DJ Barack. Children of all ages can have fun jumping in bounce houses or trying to burst a huge piñata for the chance to win candy or prizes.

Beginning at noon, guided tours of the new facility will be offered.

Arrive early. Registration and check-in start at 10 a.m.

The block party will kick off the BBCF’s year-long 20th anniversary celebration, which will run through May 2025 and will include various events throughout its 12-county service territory.

“This 20th anniversary represents a milestone that could only be imagined when this journey began,” Lucky said. “The fortitude of the citizens and leaders of the Black Belt have made the longevity of this organization a reality. We look forward to sharing and celebrating with the community throughout the upcoming year.”

To register for the celebration or for more information, visit the website. The party is free, but visitors must register to claim their swag bag, food voucher and raffle ticket.